Nota Baloyi criticised rapper A-Reece's music on Twitter, claiming he is becoming too comfortable and trying to impress the wrong audience

Nota mocked A-Reece for rapping about places like Nairobi despite never having visited, suggesting that he should study and grow to avoid being outgrown by his audience

A-Reece responded to Nota, reminding him of their previous positive encounter and accusing him of hypocrisy

Rapper A-Reece fired back at Nota Baloyi after the music exec criticised the rapper's music. Images: @lavidanota @theboydoingthings

Controversial South African music mogul Nota recently took to Twitter to offer some harsh advice to rapper A-Reece, igniting a heated feud between the two.

Nota gave A-Reece some unsolicited advice

Nota criticised A-Reece's music, suggesting that he is becoming too comfortable and trying to impress the wrong audience. According to SAHipHopMag, he even mocked A-Reece for rapping about places like Nairobi without having visited.

Nota wrote:

"A-Reece fans have him running in a spot… He needs to stop being comfortable watching movies & maybe even study Africana so he can grow. His audience will outgrow him soon if he keeps rapping to impress brats, that haven’t seen the world. Rapping about Nairobi & he’s never been!"

Some fans agreed with Nota's message to A-Reece:

@SandileGodsent said:

"This is true."

Mzansi came to the defence of A-Reece

While most fans came to the defence of the Meanwhile in Honeydew rapper:

@Kefo_Mphahlele said:

"We've been preaching Reece will fall since 2017, other rappers have travelled the world & still came back and found him, king, even with enough funds they couldn't out-compete him out of the top 5, some have retired, some are still upcoming in the USA with a declining local fanbase."

@LebogangKanant1 said:

"Did you just say he never set foot in Nairobi?? Wait, wasn't he there for the Hennessey Cypher or something?"

A-Reece broke his silence and hit back at Nota Baloyi

A-Reece, who had remained silent until now, fired back at Nota, reminding him of their previous positive encounter and accusing him of being hypocritical.

Nota defended his criticism, claiming that he wants A-Reece to succeed and offering him support, but A-Reece dismissed his offer, calling him a clown.

Sjava says getting hold of A-Reece for collaboration is not easy: “He needs to be available”

In a previous article, Briefly News reported on Sjava saying getting hold of A-Reece was a hard feat.

The singer said he has been trying to get a hold of the rapper but he is always busy with something.

According to TimesLIVE, the Umama singer opened up about why he hasn't worked with A-Reece during a recent sit-down with Slikour.

