Nota Baloyi has come out guns blazing at A-Reece's brother Jay Jody after he responded to being accused of being a clout chaser

Baloyi slammed Jody's response saying he must not be too confident because he's the one who built the rap industry that A-Reece makes money from

Mzansi reacted to the music executive's claims by agreeing with him, saying that he contributed a lot to the Mzansi hip-hop industry

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Nota Baloyi is at it again. This time his harsh words are aimed at A-Reece and his brother Jay Jody.

Nota Baloyi has taken a swipe at A-Reece and other Mzansi rappers, saying that without him, they wouldn't be successful. Image: Frennie Shivambu and Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

According to ZAlebs, Nota's rant comes after he accused Jay of using A-Reece for fame and clout after their 2021 hip-hop collaborative project. The publication further reports that Jay responded to Nota's claims by saying:

“People think all these things are like I am the mastermind behind it. First of all, you all are underestimating how clever A-Reece is … he was the one who came to me saying we are about to do a collabo tape and I was like; ‘No, that’s not going to be a tape, it’s going to be an album,’" he said.

Taking to Instagram, Nota shared three clips and a heated caption addressing Jody's response. In the clips, the opinionated individual left no words unsaid as he claimed to have built Mzansi's hip-hop industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nota also said Ambitiouz Entertainment, the recording company that made A-Reece blow up, got their first viral song feature from him.

Check out the videos below:

Online users react to Nota Baloyi's serious claims about A-Reece's rap career

People in the comments section agreed with Nota. Online peeps said that the music executive deserves to be respected for his contributions to the South African rap music industry.

@ofentsemwase said:

"Yoh, you just made my cereal choke me."

@dr_mse2u shared:

"I’ve been saying this. It looks bad man and people can see that Jay Jody is just riding on his brother’s boat."

@the_real_odwa_lugongolo posted:

"❤️ Preach Grootman. I was very pissed when he said you're selfish after everything you have sacrificed for everyone to flourish. This Jody guy is still an upcoming rapper even now."

@zulu_da_mageba__way replied:

"That Jay Jody was not disrespectful towards you, but you just had to take it up a notch d*mn ‍♂️"

@sbusiso_st commented:

"I think they should respect you coz you've been in the industry for a long time and you put them in the game, everyone knows that but you should stop bragging about that grootman."

@raymondmlungisi wrote:

"It's been more than 5 years and he's still an upcoming rapper. l think it's high time to consider going back to school or try motivational speaking."

@beingtanyabeanz also said:

"You woke up and chose violence."

@palesa_mballis added:

"He is way too honest!"

Nota Baloyi slams South African music industry and takes swipe at Babes Wodumo in a viral video

In other entertainment stories, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi posted another controversial video on social media. This time the music executive addressed the music industry, also taking a swipe at Babes Wodumo.

He said when celebrities pass on, their loved ones use them as cash cows. The relatives go to the news and talk about how great they were just so people can give them money.

Reacting to Nota's claims, peeps agreed with the opinionated individual's claims.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News