SA rapper and TV presenter Moozlie is back in the studio, and she is super thrilled to be back

The star was gearing up for her musical comeback after exiting to focus on being an MC and creative director of Era By DJ Zinhle

The star shared that she was excited to be back in the music space and that she looked forward to collaborations

Moozlie is ready to make her comeback in the music industry. Image: Bennett Raglin/Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

The TV personality Nomuzi Mabena popularly known as Moozlie, has returned to the music space and is ready to shake things up. This is after the star jokingly confirmed that she is a boy mom on social media.

Moozlie is back in studio

Recently Moozlie has been the talk of town and making headlines all over social after she was sharing content of her vacation with her friends in Mauritius.

According to TshisaLIVE, Moozlie shared that she was excited to have gone back to the studio and gearing up for her musical comeback after she moved her focus on her MCing career and being a creative director for Era by DJ Zinhle.

She said:

"I'm directing my energy towards Baby Boy and Blanco as I return to the studio, and the excitement is off the charts. I must say, the sound is absolutely mind-blowing. I can't wait for upcoming collaborations, as my network is incredibly strong. I have the ability to reach out to anyone, and that's what's propelling me into the new year with immense anticipation. Here's to the thrilling possibilities ahead!

"As I continue to grow and evolve, my aspiration is for my endeavors to transcend my individual self. Through this journey, I've delved into the intricacies of retail at a profound level, gaining insights that extend beyond personal boundaries.

"Additionally, I've acquired valuable knowledge in marketing, recognizing that the impact of these pursuits reaches far beyond my own aspirations. It's about contributing to something larger and making a meaningful impact beyond myself."

