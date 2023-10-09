Rapper and TV presenter Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena was rumoured to have a boy child

The rumours about the rapper being a parent surfaced after she shared a picture of her holding a baby on her Instagram timeline

Moozlie jokingly confirmed the claims of her being a parent on Twitter recently

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Moozlie jokingly confirmed rumours of her having a baby. Image: @moozlie

Source: Instagram

Yah, Moozlie is the girl she thinks she is. Recently, the rapper jokingly confirmed rumours, which turned the social media streets upside down.

Moozlie confirms baby rumours online

Rapper and TV personality Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena has been the talk of town recently.

The star has been finding herself at the centre of controversy. Not so long ago, Moozlie was involved in a back-and-forth heated conversation with a certain fan on social media.

The TV personality, who knows how to give her best drip at all times, has topped the trending list after she set social media abuzz with her jokingly confirming claims of her being someone's mom after rumours have been circulating that she has a baby boy.

An X user @HermaineM shared the rumour, which Moozlie responded to and said:

"Just popping by to confirm these rumours. Please, this is my baby."

Check out the post below:

Moozlie shocks netizens with her confirming rumours

Shortly after, the Don't Panic hitmaker jokingly confirmed the rumours of her being a mother to a baby boy, social media turned upside down, leaving many of her fans confused and others questioning who the father of the baby is. Check out some of the comments below:

@DonNebrenko wrote:

"Atla a tshwana le papae maan."

@DMN4ever said:

"Ayy jo ke mang papae?"

@RayMaboya replied:

"I'm here to confirm that I'm the baby daddy."

@RealSihleIV responded:

"When did you make him?"

@VITO_G_Wagon wrote:

"You confirming 'rumours'?"

@Mzansiluxurys replied:

"Ngathi ubab' wayo waphuza imbiza the night before."

@Justbongza said:

"Kanjani? I saw u (you) this year and u (you) were not Pregnant."

@HermaineM said:

"I told them and they didn't believe me."

Nadia Nakai shows Moozlie some love

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Nadia Nakai has expressed gratitude to Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena for being a source of strength for everyone close to the recently assassinated rapper, AKA.

The Dangerous hitmaker lost Supa Mega on 10 February 2023 after unknown men shot him and ran away. Nadia was devastated by the tragic death because it was rumoured that they were about to take their relationship to the next level.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News