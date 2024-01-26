Dr Malinga made a song just for Sol Phenduka, and he can't get enough of it

The presenter shared a video playing Solomon and showed love to Lingas, saying it slapped

Surprisingly, netizens feel the same way about Dr Malinga's catchy song, with some calling it a certified hit

Dr Malinga received praise from Sol Phenduka on his latest single, 'Solomon.' Images: Facebook/ Sol Phenduka and Instagram/ drmalinga

Dr Malinga has gained a fan in Sol Phenduka. The Podcast and Chill host showed love to Linga's latest single, Solomon, and said it slaps. It wasn't long before netizens gathered to praise Linga's creativity and unmatched humour in his songs.

Sol Phenduka praises Dr Malinga's song

Podcast and Chill's funny man, Sol Phenduka, gave Dr Malinga his flowers after hearing his latest single.

Lingas is on an amazing music run and is back to the old, comical tracks that fans love him for. Coming from releasing his Shebeshxt-assisted Asilali, Lingas was seemingly testing the waters to see if fans were ready to welcome him back.

Today, he returns with his latest single, Solomon, named after Sol. Lingas went as far as photoshopping his face in the presenter's picture and received a huge thumbs-up on his Twitter (X) page:

"Malinga is testing me! I won't lie, it slaps!"

Mzansi shows love to Dr Malinga's new song

Netizens just had to admit that Dr Malinga's Solomon was a great song:

_mashesha said:

"It really slaps and is so emotional!"

Bhoza101 admitted:

"No man, this song is really good!"

_BoxlogiK admired Dr Malinga:

"Malinga is such a good singer who kinda plays around with his talent."

uKilla_K praised the song:

"It's actually fire, for real!"

WarzoneXhakaza said:

"Straight up fire!!! Dankie, Lingas!"

KingBaahle pointed out:

"Wow, he also used your picture!"

Skepsel_M wrote:

"MacG is so gonna be so jealous!"

Dr Malinga settles SARS debt

In more Dr Malinga updates, Briefly News shared news of the Akulaleki hitmaker finally clearing his debt with the South African Revenue Services after years of humiliation.

Lingas owed the tax man a whopping R2 million and opened up about his plans now that his troubles were behind him.

