Kwaito singer Dr Malinga is preparing to drop his new song, Solomon, on Friday, 26 January

The singer shared a snippet of the upcoming release, leaving Mzansi rolling on the floor with laughter

Many fans were disappointed, though, as some people believe that Dr Malinga is no longer serious about making music

Dr Malinga will be dropping a new song ‘Solomon’ on Friday. Image: @drmalinga

Source: Instagram

Dr Malinga is looking to drop his newest song this Friday. He shared the poster of the song cover and it left many of his fans chuckling.

New music Friday for Dr Malinga

Taking to Twitter, Dr Malinga revealed that he is preparing to drop his new song, Solomon, on 26 January. During his TikTok live sessions, Malinga once shared a snippet and even sang the song for his fans.

The snippet of the upcoming release, left netizens scratching their heads. Many people even assumed that the song is a direct jab at Sol Phenduka.

Video of Malinga singing Solomon trends

Many people were disappointed and were not feeling the song. One fan even said that Dr Malinga is no longer serious about making music.

@NkosanaMah41386

"Ringo was found shaking."

@Arnold_Von_Mash:

"Oh no you didn’t. @Solphendukaa look."

@VendaVendor:

"A banger! Music video shoot is when?"

@t_junction1:

"ANC members. Here is your guy please support him."

@SolutioNest1:

"Dr Malinga is back with some much needed bangers!!!"

@mshekeshek:

"We won't support you, you've proven to us that you stand with anc after all we did for you."

@itsKhutsoR94:

"This man doesn’t stress about anything , he just lives his life freely and happy. God bless Lingas and his energy."

@Nkosi_Shebi

"You're already trying to secure uMkhonto Wesizwe gigs? We know usomathuba when we see one."

Dr Malinga dragged for

In a preview report from Briefly News, Dr Malinga was one of the performers at the African National Congress Manifesto Review.

The singer got dragged for performing at the event by the ruling party after he stated that he would never partake in their events.

Netizens were divided by this, with some saying he had the right to change his mind and others trolled him for wanting to keep the lights on.

