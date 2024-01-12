Rapper Moozlie and her friends Thabise and Kwesta's wife Yolanda Vilakazi lived it up in Mauritius

A clip of the three dancing having a great time during their vacation was shared on social media

The news and gossip page MDNews posted the clip of the friends on their Twitter (X) page

Moozlie and her friends had a great time in Mauritius. Image: thabsie_sa/yonessalvv/moozlie_sa

Moozlie and her friends shake things up on social media with their latest girls' vacation. This came after the female rapper after she jokingly confirmed that she is a boy mom online.

Moozlie, Thabisie and Yolanda Vilakazi live it up in Mauritius

Previously, South African rapper and TV personality Moozlie made headlines after she opened up about her being single following rumours that she ended her eight-year relationship with Sbuda Roc.

Recently, the star trended on social media as she and her friends, Thabsie and Kwesta's wife, Yolanda Vilakazi, lived it up in Mauritius. A video of the three friends dancing and having a great time during their vacation circulated online after the news and gossip page, MDNews posted on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Moozlie x Thabsie x Yolanda Vilakazi in Mauritius..."

See the post below:

SA reacted to the video

Shortly after the gossip page posted the clip on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their opinions. See some of the responses below:

@KhumaloFk wrote:

"Thabsi is married and imagine introducing her to your business partners through this video: My wife is the one showing off he small booty."

@CherzaKekana said:

"Being skinny is not always beautiful."

@TsipaA shared:

"Beyoncé of Destiny’s child in the middle."

@Gadisa_sa replied:

"When they turned…Yolanda!!!"

@LotusBlack5 replied:

"Thabsie can get it any day."

@mphazima_sanele responded:

"Only bones were shaking."

@Gweez88 said:

"Just bones crackling."

Nadia Nakai shows Moozlie some love

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Nadia Nakai has expressed gratitude to Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena for being a source of strength for everyone close to the recently assassinated rapper, AKA.

The Dangerous hitmaker lost Supa Mega on 10 February 2023 after unknown men shot him and ran away. Nadia was devastated by the tragic death because it was rumoured that they were about to take their relationship to the next level.

