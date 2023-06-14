Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi accused Emtee of exploiting his children for sympathy and abandoning them, sparking a Twitter debate

Fans called out Nota Baloyi over his own marital problems, highlighting the irony in his criticism of Emtee's behaviour

Nota Baloyi's tweet received backlash as social media users pointed out his past disrespectful behaviour towards his ex-wife and questioned his motives for seeking attention

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nota Baloyi accused Emtee of exploiting his kids and disrespecting his wife. Images: @emteethehustler @lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Controversial South African music executive, Nota Baloyi, recently took to Twitter to express his views on Emtee.

Nota Baloyi accused Emtee of exploiting his children

In a tweet, Baloyi accused Emtee of exploiting his children for sympathy, claiming that he has abandoned his daughter and older sons.

Baloyi further criticised Emtee's behaviour on Instagram, where he allegedly disrespects his estranged wife and shows interest in other women.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Baloyi attributed Emtee's downfall to drug abuse and expressed disappointment in his friends for enabling his destructive behaviour.

Nota wrote:

"Emtee uses his kids for sympathy… He has a daughter now & has abandoned her as well as her older brothers, like a true junkie he’s all over Instagram, disrespecting his wife while thirsting for a ran-through ho like Pearl Thusi. Drugs were the end of him. His friends support him."

Mzansi pointed to Nota's own failed marriage

Fans called out Nota over his own marital problems:

@Nthabelenmopedi said:

"They are divorced what are you talking about? Emtee is a free man and has every right to do what makes him happy, stop lying how does he use his kids for sympathy? Even though the marriage was not working he was supposed to stay whilst he wasn't happy ? Mind your business."

@kukzMojero said:

"The divorce will get nasty with all this behaviour."

@lordvoldemorRSA said:

"That's what you did kuBerita mos Uyagula wena Nota."

@Spitmatic said:

"You are exactly the same! You're always talking trash about Berita!"

@Menforchang said:

"The same way you have been disrespecting your ex-wife? or when it’s you who is doing it it’s fine?"

@siyand26 said:

"Your desperation for social media attention is a sad thing to watch honestly "

Nota Baloyi accuses AKA of being broke after slain rapper’s Bryanston house was revealed to be a rental

Briefly News previously reported on Nota accusing AKA of being broke after the deceased rapper's house was revealed to be a rental.

Nota Baloyi is at it again, making serious accusations. The music executive weighed in on AKA's Bryanston house controversy.

According to Sunday World, the Company rapper didn't own the house but was renting it for R40 000 per month. His landlord reportedly asked his family to remove his furniture after his death, and online users shared their heated views, including Nota.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News