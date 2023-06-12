Nota Baloyi has alleged that AKA died broke after the revelation that the assassinated rapper's Bryanston house was a rental

Baloyi claimed AKA mocked his song Party Karate featuring Yanga Chief but didn't realise he was making more bank than him

Mzansi online users rubbished Nota's serious claims because they believed AKA was richer than him

Nota Baloyi is at it again, making serious accusations. The music executive weighed in on AKA's Bryanston house controversy.

Nota Baloyi has seemingly said AKA was broke after his Bryanston mansion was revealed to be a rental. Image: @akaworldwide and @lavidanota

According to Sunday World, the Company rapper didn't own the house but was renting it for R40 000 per month. His landlord reportedly asked his family to remove his furniture after his death, and online users shared their heated views, including Nota.

Nota Baloyi seemingly says AKA was broke

Taking to Twitter, Baloyi breathed fire on the slain rapper accusing him of looking down on him. Nota claimed AKA used to make fun of his music production skills, but he stood up for himself by letting him know that he makes more money than him.

Nota tweeted:

"Back in 2010, I had a back & forth with AKA on Twitter in which he dissed me about my Party Karate song with Yanga Chief when we were still the Bloody Agents. He dissed us on Victory Lap. I responded by saying when I die I leave behind millions whereas all he’ll leave are songs!"

AKA's fans defend their fave against Nota Baloyi's outrageous claims

As Nota has been vocal about fighting for justice for the assassinated rapper, Mzansi was confused after he made the allegations.

Supa Mega's fans were also fuming and rubbished Nota's allegations saying their fave made more money than him.

@Livhuwa43989433 said:

"Your millions will only benefit your family. His music benefits everyone, from Cape to Cairo. We heal and get entertained by his music."

@mlambya_kunyela shared:

"The other day, you ranted about AKA's death, but today, you're talking ill of the same man?"

@AvieSelani posted:

"Let me unfollow you just for this."

@BitcoinShinobi replied:

"One moment, you are trying to find his killers. The next, you are tweeting stuff like this about him."

@Percynyaba commented:

"Let the guy rest."

@whaatss_up wrote:

"Kanti vele nimsabani uNota? Akasekho nje noyedwa Sizwe ngendaba ukuthi bamkhiphe amazinyo!"

@FrequencyDaeLeo added:

"He died richer than you."

