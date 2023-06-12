AKA's followers were surprised to learn that the award-winning rapper was renting the lavish three-bedroom Bryanston home he was living in

This came to light following reports that the owner of the property asked the muso's family to remove his personal belongings and cars after his murder in February

Social media users have shared mixed reactions after they saw the property already listed on property platforms for a staggering R30K a month

AKA is a topic of discussion on social media once again following reports that he was renting, not owning the Bryanston house he was living in.

Mzansi has shared mixed reactions to reports that AKA did not own his Bryanston home. Image: @akaworldwide

AKA's family allegedly asked to remove rapper's belongings from his lavish home following his death

Many South Africans thought AKA owned the house he was living in. The late rapper was flamboyant and used to flaunt his cars and home on social media.

A recent report by Sunday World proved that everything is not always as it seems. Fans were shocked to discover that the Fela In Versace was in fact renting the three-bedroom home he was living in for many years.

A source close to the late rapper confirmed that he was renting the house from Nthsimane Mekoa who is the owner of the luxurious property. The unnamed source also acknowledged that people thought AKA owned the house, but that's not true.

"It was not his house. He was renting the property and was paying about R40 000 a month. I know people thought this was his house because of the vehicles he was driving."

AKA's Bryanston home listed on property sites for R30K a month

It was not long before eagle-eyed social media users saw the late rapper's former residence listed on Property24.

According to the listing, the luxurious home located at 51 Queens Road has three spacious bedrooms (main-en-suite), 2.5 bathrooms, 3 reception areas, a lovely well-equipped kitchen, a low maintenance garden and pool, a double garage, and staff quarters.

AKA's fans share mixed reactions to reports that the rapper did not own his house

The news about AKA's home sparked mixed reactions among Mzansi social media users. Some were shocked that the rapper did not own his home, while others defended him.

@tsunke78 commented:

"I wonder how many celebrities do not own these places they live in. Including cars they drive."

@Lofty_K wrote:

"For all those who say he was smart for renting instead of owning a house, WHEN IS THE RIGHT TIME TO BUY AND OWN THE HOUSE THEN?"

Lynn Forbes marks anniversary of AKA’s passing with video: “It’s been 4 months since I heard you call me mom”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that it's been four months since Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was gunned down with his friend and celebrity chef Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane in Durban.

The slain rapper's mom Lynn Forbes is still struggling to accept his passing. She reflected on happier times with her son on Instagram and wished to hear his voice in real life again.

