Emtee has once again claimed to have been receiving death threats and, this time, mentioned the man he is suspecting

The rapper previously came out to say he had been targeted following DJ Sumbody's death

He also claims that the people that are gunning for him even mentioned the time and date they are planning on executing their plan

Emtee claims there have been threats to his life, and the culprits even mentioned where they plan on killing him. Image: @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Rapper Emtee has revealed on social media that there are people targeting him.

Emtee says he has proof of the threats, claims he would use it in court

Taking to his Twitter account, Emtee said:

"“Ah, now I’m getting death threats.”

Emtee will be having a show at Zone 6 called Emtee and Friends on 9 September. He said the threats indicated that he would be harmed at the venue in Soweto.

When asked who might be after him, Emtee responded:

“Zaddy’s gospel singer artist called KMore or some stuff like that. Told me to bring the military on 9th of September, the day of the show, so I’m terrified.”

Who is Emtee beefing with?

The Manando rapper seems to be having beef or quarrels with a lot of people, and a few from the industry.

According to The South African, Zaddy Swag was signed to his record label, Emtee Records, but their relationship went sour over time.

Emtee and Zaddy have been beefing on social media of late.

Emtee opens up about death threats following DJ Sumbody's death

The rapper told TshisaLIVE that he had been receiving threatening messages since the murder of DJ Sumbody.

He was told that he would be next, but that was until rapper AKA got shot as well.

“They started with DJ Sumbody, now AKA. Word on the streets is that either me or {another young rapper} are next. I received a message from this mysterious figure. I blocked him the first time now he’s using another number.”

DJ Tira claims Emtee is unprofessional, hopes he gets help

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Tira told DJ Maphorisa that it was difficult to work with Emtee because of the lack of professionalism.

Tira claimed he collaborated with Emtee on a song with Duncan, but when it was time to shoot, he did not pitch. This resulted in them never getting the chance to shoot the music video for Nomathemba.

Source: Briefly News