K.O has shared his plans of releasing the song he did with the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes before his untimely passing

This was revealed by Kiernan's girlfriend, Nadia Nakai, who said she loves the song so much to the point where she listens to it daily

Netizens are excited about this pending release, with many saying K.O never fails to impress, especially with his Summer releases

An AKA and K.O joint might be what Mzansi needs right now!

Nadia Nakai was the one who pleaded with K.O to release the song he recorded with AKA before he passed away. Imae: @akaworldwide, @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

Nadia shares that K.O and AKA worked on a song together, but it never got to be released

When Bragga spoke about missing the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, she also mentioned that she could not listen to any of his music.

There is a song, however, that she listens to almost every day, and it is a record the late rapper did with K.O.

“There’s a song Kiernan did with K.O, but he was so proud of his verse. I hope K.O drops It! Please do, I listen to it all the time."

Nadia Nakai then quoted a verse from the song:

“It’s hard to be a stand-up guy and stand the test of time”, Skhanda God. Mega.”

She then asked K.O to release the song, and he promised that he would.

K.O heeds the call to release his collaboration with AKA

Responding to Nadia's kind request, rapper K.O said they would do the right thing and release it:

"Love queen. We gonna do the right thing! Definitely this summer."

Netizens trust K.O to release a banger this Summer

Expressing their excitement, fans of the rappers said they could not wait to hear the record:

@Sbusiso_Mn said:

"Azishe it's gonna be a lit summer."

@IamBonkosi_SA said:

"I know that end of September/Oct drops never disappoint. I hope it’s a radio Killer. That Collabo Album was gonna be fire."

@NhlanhleniVuyo said:

"Can't wait."

@pimppimppimp45 said:

"On behalf of the Megacy, I thank you so much."

@VuyoSithebe said:

"Can't wait for the drop."

Nadia Nakai says she is not suicidal following her viral tweets

Briefly News previously reported that Nadia Nakai clarified that she was not suicidal after concerns mounted from fans.

This was after she said she no longer fears death as it would bring her closer to AKA in the afterlife.

