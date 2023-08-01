Media personality Kat Sinivasan has plenty to celebrate with his new casting news

He has bagged a role with e.tv's telenovela House of Zwide , playing the character of Zola

Social media has received the news of his appointment with celebratory comments

Ladies' man and presenter Katlego Sinivasan will be back on screens. He officially will be joining a popular telenovela on e.tv.

Katlego Sinivasan has announced his casting in e.tv's weekday telenovela 'House of Zwide' and will play the role of Zola. Images: @katsinivasan

Source: Instagram

Kat Sinivasan officially announces his casting on House of Zwide

The media personality announced the news of his appointment on Instagram. He explained his role in the soapie with this caption:

"I’m so excited to finally announce that I’ve officially joined the @houseofzwide cast as Zola.

"He's talented and fiercely creative but has a darker side to his personality. He can be quite controlling and tends to display narcissistic traits. Despite his flaws, Zola's magnetism is undeniable, making him a complex and compelling character to portray."

Here is the post below:

Social media reacts to Katlego Sinivasan joining House of Zwide

Social media platforms buzzed with ladies singing the all-round entertainer praises. This is what they had to say:

@gg_state said:

"I'm happy for Kat's return to our screens."

@KaziiMtshali_ was feeling anxious:

"Bathong, arabang ka speed hle. When is his first appearance?

@Womanishh congratulated:

"Congratulations to him bakithi. He really deserves to be on our screens 24/7."

@PabaleloMosima asked:

"O thoma neng? First appearance e neng? I don't want to miss it."

@KB_Ramasimong explained:

"He was the top gent in the game then went to 'E'. I don't know what happened thereafter but he didn't have that traction anymore."

@_neomoeketsi declared:

"As 'House of Zwide' becomes a must-watch."

@theleodasilva congratulated:

"Come on! Well done man!"

Source: Briefly News