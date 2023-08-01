Grammy Award winner Zakes Bantwini has given K.O recognition for his Sete success

The rapper recently revealed that the hit banger made South African history by being the first song to reach Diamond status

He also announced that it had more than 100 million streams across all platforms

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Praise is starting to pour in for the former Teargas rapper, K.O, for his success on his hit song Sete featuring Young Stunna and Blaxckie.

Zakes Bantwini celebrated K.O's 'Sete' success in an impromptu radio interview before the record went Diamond. Images: @blaq_smith, @zakesbantwini, @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

Zakes Bantwini gives K.O his flowers for the Sete Diamond milestone

The 2022 Grammy Award recipient, Zakes Bantwini, gave K.O a shout-out for his contribution to the South African music landscape just before the Sete Diamond status announcement.

Osama hitmaker heard K.O live on Y.FM and made a pitstop at the radio studios. He gave the rapper some love before his solo concert, K.O on the Hill.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"It's so funny that I had 'Osama', which did crazy numbers, then he came in with 'Sete' and spit the 'Osama' numbers. K.O has been there, and the game owes him a lot."

Here is the video below:

Tickets for the K.O on the Hill show sold out

During his impromptu Y.FM trip, Zakes offered to buy tickets for lucky K.O fans.

The K.O on the Hill show was held at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg, filling the venue to capacity.

He shared some snaps from the show below:

This is how his fans celebrated the event:

@leratolicious1 declared:

"What a time!"

@sjava_atm had regrets:

"Ey umuntu uphuthelwe ngempela la."

@flexrabanyan affirmed:

"Mr Swagga of the Season! #LiveAtTheHill was everything and more."

@maezeedoesit hyped K.O:

"You did the things, Buda yami."

@djloyd said:

"What an incredible night!"

@just_kgolo advised:

"The venue is small, bro, let's fill up a bigger one next time."

@elias_johnson96 said:

"Bruh, imagine if you were to perform Teargas songs like 'Go Away' and 'Another Chance' and have the Teargas crew reunited, that'd have been the biggest moment for hip hop."

Zake Bantwini receives honour from Minister Zizi Kodwa

In another Briefly News report, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa applauded Zakes for his contribution to inspiring young South Africans.

He also hosted a gala dinner worth R16 million, where he awarded all Mzansi Grammy Award winners R250K as a token of appreciation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News