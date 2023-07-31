Award-winning rapper K.O talks about Sete success in a radio interview

He announced that the banger was the first song to reach Diamond status in a radio interview on Kaya 959

The song has been celebrated by Mzansi, with some netizens and musicians remixing the song

Former Teargas member K.O celebrated the success of his hit song Sete, announcing it is the crowing glory of his musical career.

K.O is celebrating 100M streams and Diamond status for his banger 'Sete' featuring Young Stunna and Blaxckie. Images: @blxckie_ , @mrcashtime, @aphiwemketi_.

Source: Instagram

K.O reveals Sete reached Diamond status on Kaya 959

The rapper told radio host Tbose that his record made South African music history during an interview on My Top 10 at 10 with Tbose.

He revealed on the radio show that 'Sete' is the first song in South Africa to reach Diamond status:

"Sete reached over 100 million streams across all platforms."

According to Kaya 959, the plaque to cement his victory featuring rappers: Young Stunna and Blxckie is underway.

Social media celebrate Sete before the diamond status

The banger rocked South Africa when it was first released, with many upcoming musicians jumping on the track as a cover and a remix.

These are some of the comments the song received:

@Amza_5 said:

"SETE is number one(ing) all the way, chart-topping in many music platforms & on platinum status already . K.O, Young Stunna & Blxckie did the things there."

@Hauki_Mathukwi declared:

"SETE is still the number one song in South Africa so far well-done to K.O."

@RealHlengiWay confessed:

"Love K.O, love Sete, it's amazing how the song gave him a whole new life-line and reshaped his whole career."

@Mugibson affirmed:

"K.O, Young Stunna & Blxckie’s SETE is that song we didn’t know we needed. I mean, what a serve!"

@Edd_Everything noted:

"K.O is smart. Sete has been trending, he made sure we don't forget about him and drops a freestyle having a go at Lady Du , Ntukza, etc."

K.O's solo show becomes a success

In another Briefly News report, the rapper's solo show K.O Live at the Hill in Johannesburg sold out on ticket purchases.

He celebrated the show's success with a shout-out to his fans who filled the Constitutional Hill.

He shared snaps of the show, receiving applause from his fans.

