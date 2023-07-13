The Adiwele hitmaker says he is ready to showcase his more creative side

Not only is he a show-stopper on stage, but he has got a knack for fashion

This performer tells no fibs when he says he is a man of many talents

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Successful Amapiano singer, Sandile Msimango, popularly known as Young Stunna, is a force to reckon with.

Young Stunna is ready to explore other arts and media projects. Images: @aphiwemketi_, @khaya_bhengu

Source: Instagram

Young Stunna is a multi-versed creative

This Amapiano sensation has proved that he knows how to set the stage on fire. But his musical talent is not limited to his live performances, he has written award-winning music.

He told TSHISALIVE, that he creates an album in a week. He credits his family's roots in church music, exposing him to singing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

He is reminded of how his childhood allowed him to explore his creativity, like learning. He says his great-grandmother inspired his knack for fashion:

"I've always been that kid, I used to steal her shirts and style myself with chinos, I've always been creative.

"I can be a model if want to, I can style you. I can sew a whole outfit for you.”

Young Stunna bags 3 SAMAs in 2022

The Adiwele hitmaker was nominated for the Best New International Act in 2022 by the BET Awards, Kaya 959 reported.

He didn't bring home the win, as with the DSTV Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards Favourite Song of the Year Award.

Despite the losses, the South African Music Awards (SAMA), for Best Amapiano Album and best-selling artist for the Notumato album.

This is how social media responded to his win:

@moyobrenda_529 said:

"Congratulations to him... Well deserved."

@Nthabi24 felt represented:

"Daveyton stand up!!!! Well done boy."

@tumeloTeeJay1 congratulated:

"Well deserved, Notumato bans."

Uncle Waffles goes international with Young Stunna's Adiwele

In another Amapiano report by Briefly News, Swaziland-born DJ Uncle Waffle's struck the jackpot using the Adiwele banger.

The Tanzania hitmaker broke the internet when she was recorded dancing to Adiwele during a set at a small party little did she know that she would wake up as an international artist.

American rapper Drake tagged Waffles on his Instagram story, and she's been soaring since then. She played at this year's Coachella.

The Princess of Amapiano was nominated for Best International Act at the 2023 BET Awards.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News