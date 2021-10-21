Young Stunna Drops Hot New Album, SA Reacts: "We'll Listen to Adele in January"

Young Stunna has released a hot new Amapiano album titled Notumato and his fans are going crazy over it

The Bopha hitmaker's new project features yanos producers such as Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa and rapper Blaxckie

The vocalist's fans have taken to social media to react to the album with one hilariously saying they'll listen to Adele's music next year

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Amapiano vocalist Young Stunna has dropped his debut album this Thursday, 21 October. The young singer's name has been trending since he released the dope album this morning.

Young Stunna has released his debut album, 'Notumato'. Image: @youngstunna_rsa

Source: Instagram

The Bopha hitmaker worked with the likes of Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, rapper Blxckie, Mellow & Sleazy and Felo Le Tee, among other, in the new project. The star's album titled Notumato consists of songs like Sgija and Adiwele., according to TshisaLIVE.

Young Stunna's fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the yanos project. Most of them said the project has activated their weekend mood. Check out some of their comments below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@kev_nika wrote:

"Young Stunna today and De Mthuda tomorrow? It’s a great week to be a Piano head."

@girl_kaybee said:

"Young stunna gave us a headstart to the weekend."

@NkanyeziKubheka commented:

"Young Stunna just dropped an amazing album."

@kabo_molale wrote:

"We'll listen to Adele in January for now Adiwele by Young Stunna."

@bontlendlovu_ said:

"What Young Stunna did on 'Adiwele' can never be undone."

@katlinana added:

"Adiwele by Young Stunna has become my daily prayer and affirmation. The lyrics are deeper than they sound I swear."

'Empire' star Jussie Smollett to feature on Donald's next album

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Donald has announced that US musician Jussie Smollet is one of the artists featured on his upcoming album, Dreams. The excited Mzansi musician will drop his new project on Friday, 22 October.

The US star is popular around the globe and Mzansi for his role in the epic American drama series, Empire. He portrays the character of Jamal Lyon in the TV show.

TshisaLIVE reports that Donald took to Instagram to reveal his good news. Along with a picture of the superstar, he captioned his post:

"The sixth and final artist featured on #DreamsAlbum is the amazing Jussie Smollett."

Lady Du, Boohle and Robot Boii are also some of the popular artist featured in the singer's album. Social media users took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his international feature.

Source: Briefly.co.za