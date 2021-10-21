Levels: 'Empire' Star Jussie Smollett to Feature on Donald's Next Album

Donald has finally revealed the surprise international star who will feature on his album and it's none other than Jussie Smollet

Jussie Smollet is known around the world as Jamal Lyon, a character he portrays in the American series, Empire

The Mzansi singer's Dreams album will drop on Friday and it also features popular artists such as Lady Du and Boohle

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Donald has announced that US musician Jussie Smollet is one of the artists featured on his upcoming album, Dreams. The excited Mzansi musician will drop his new project on Friday, 22 October.

Donald features US singer Jussie Smollet in his upcoming album. Image: @donaldindenial, @jussiesmollet

Source: Instagram

The US star is popular around the globe and in Mzansi for his role in the epic American drama series, Empire. The superstar portrays the character of Jamal Lyon in the TV show.

TshisaLIVE reports that Donald took to Instagram to reveal his good news. Along with a picture of Jussie Smollet, he captioned his post:

"The sixth and final artist featured on #DreamsAlbum is the amazing Jussie Smollett."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Lady Du, Boohle and Robot Boii are also some of the popular artist featured in the singer's album. Social media users took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his international feature.

cicipat_ciprince said:

"Wow! This is a big surprise, gets me emotional."

viwe_mvinjelwa_ wrote:

"The star from the Empire itself."

daylin_sass commented:

"You’re LYING!!!!!! @donaldindenial CANT WAIT!!!"

chef_thato1 wrote:

"I can't wait. You both @donaldindenial and @jussiesmollet are my faves."

mrs_maboka_m said:

"We cant wait, damn bro you're making big moves."

mayi_johannes15 added:

"Ishuuuuuu.... may we have the whole album already."

Kid X opens up about how K.O encouraged him to rap in vernac

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Kid X has revealed that K.O encouraged him to rap in his mother tongue back then when he was still spitting bars in English. The rapper told MacG in a recent interview that K.O asked him to pen a rap verse in vernac before he signed him to his former record label Cashtime Records.

The star opened up about how he had to audition at a parking lot outside SABC. He shared that K.O was on his way to an interview on Metro FM when he picked him up. When they got to the parking lot, K.O then asked Kid X to drop the vernac verse he had asked him to prepare.

Kid X heard that he passed the test a few minutes later during K.O's interview with Tbo Touch, according to SAHipHopMag. Kid X and K.O went on to produce one of the biggest songs in SA hip-hop. Their track Caracara was on high rotation on radio and TV. It even earned a couple of nominations in the Mzansi music industry.

Source: Briefly.co.za