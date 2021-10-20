Kid X Opens Up About How K.O Encouraged Him to Rap in His Mother Tongue

Kid X has opened up about how K.O encouraged him to start rapping in his mother tongue at an early stage of his career

Kid X shared that he used to spit his lyrics in English but had to switch to vernac when he signed to K.O's former label Cashtime Records

Kid X had dropped many records in isiZulu ever since he started rapping in vernac and one of them is the smash hit titled Caracara

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kid X has revealed that K.O encouraged him to rap in his mother tongue back then when he was still spitting bars in English. The rapper told MacG in a recent interview that K.O asked him to pen a rap verse in vernac before he signed him to his former record label Cashtime Records.

Kid X says K.O urged him to rap in his mother tongue. Image: @kidxsa, @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

The star opened up about how he had to audition at a parking lot outside SABC. He shared that K.O was on his way to an interview on Metro FM when he picked him up. When they got to the parking lot, K.O then asked Kid X to drop the vernac verse he had asked him to prepare.

Kid X only heard that he passed the test a few minutes later during K.O's interview with Tbo Touch, according to SAHipHopMag. Kid X and K.O went on to produce one of the biggest songs in SA hip-hop. Their track Caracara was on high rotation on radio and TV. It even earned a couple of nominations in the Mzansi music industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

KidX has since then continued to rap in isiZulu and a bit of street slang. He has dropped his such as Mtan'Omuntu, Mama, Cooler Bag, Aunty and iPati, among others. He has also worked with other rappers such as Kwesta, Moozlie, Ma-E and Reason.

Kid X ties the knot

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi rapper Kid X is officially off the market. The musician tied the knot with his sweetheart Duduzile Chili towards the end of last year.

The star's good news was shared by his music peer and business partner Kwesta. The Ngud' hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday, 20 December to congratulate and wish Kid X and his new wife a prosperous union.

Kwesta shared a snap and a short video of himself and Kid X dressed to the nines during the traditional wedding. Kid X and Duduzile also shared on Instagram that they were expecting their first child together around the time of their marriage.

Source: Briefly.co.za