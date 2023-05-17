K.O opened up about feeling underappreciated despite the success of his hit song, SETE

K.O acknowledged his own role in not receiving the recognition he desires and expressed self-awareness and a desire for personal growth

Fans showed unwavering support for K.O, praising his talent and dubbing him the GOAT (greatest of all time)

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

'SETE' hitmaker, K.O opened up about his underappreciation by the hip-hop community and the music industry at large. Images: @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

South African rapper K.O recently opened up about his feelings of underappreciation in the music industry, despite the success of his hit song SETE in 2022.

SETE became a chart-topping anthem and one of the most-played songs of 2022, propelling K.O into the limelight. The track's popularity led to his nomination for multiple Metro FM Music Awards.

However, despite the acclaim, K.O walked away empty-handed, leaving his devoted fans feeling he was underappreciated.

K.O got candid about his music being underappreciated in the industry

In a candid sit-down interview on Drinks with Noms, the artist acknowledged his own role in not receiving the recognition he desires. This introspective moment sheds light on K.O's personal growth and his aspirations to become a well-rounded entrepreneur in the entertainment industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In his interview, K.O revealed that, unlike his peers such as Cassper Nyovest and AKA, he has never had the opportunity to host a solo concert where fans come solely to experience his performance, reports TshisaLIVE.

This absence of a dedicated platform for his artistry may have contributed to the perceived lack of recognition. K.O acknowledged that he is partly responsible for this as he believes he hasn't given people enough reason to place him on a pedestal.

Expressing self-awareness, K.O admitted to being too humble at times, perhaps downplaying his achievements and not actively celebrating his blessings.

Fans continue to show support for the rapper regardless

Despite his underachievement, the rapper's support has not waned as YouTube enthusiasts shared praise for the rapper in the channel's comments:

Moneri Phalane commented:

"K.O in the building ❤️"

Vuyo Sithebe said:

"Skhanda Gawd."

Khayoo Edd said:

"GOAT!"

JoziKid said:

"Perfect."

Ntwanano Mpangane said:

"Goat."

Lady Du's beef with K.O intensifies, Mzansi accuses singer of playing the victim card: “Don’t mess with K.O”

In other K.O stories, Briefly News reported on the rapper's intense beef with the singer Lady Du.

Their beef began towards the end of 2022 when SETE broke records and did massive numbers on streaming platforms. Lady Du had denied that the track went gold at the time and that left K.O fuming.

He recently threw shade at Lady Du in a diss track when SETE was about to be certified diamond.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News