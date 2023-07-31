K.O Celebrates the Success of ‘K.O Live at the Hill’ One-Man Show, Admits He Was Scared at First: “Grateful”
- Rapper K.O had a successful one-man show this past weekend in Johannesburg despite being overcome with nerves
- This was his first-ever show of this calibre, and he thanked his fans for braving the winter cold to attend his concert
- Some of his industry friends attended K.O Live at the Hill, and many of his supporters applauded him
There's a first time for everything, but it's an even better feeling when one succeeds on their first try.
K.O thanks his supporters for coming out in their numbers to show him support
Rapper K.O, real name Ntokozo Mdluli, was very excited after selling out tickets to his K.O Live at The Hill show in Johannesburg.
The BET Award nominee had a one-man show at the Constitutional Hill, which was filled up to its maximum capacity.
Taking to his page, K.O said:
"Much-needed moment of reassurance! Grateful from the bottom of my heart y'all came out even in the piercing cold. Thank you."
He shared a series of pictures taken at the event.
K.O receives his platinum plaque from Sony Music during the concert
The rapper's concert was marred with positivity as he received a platinum plaque from the record company Sony Music.
They celebrated his milestone of receiving 42 million streams in South Africa.
Watch the video shared by Twitter user @phuti_mathobela, where K.O accepts his plaque
Fans congratulate K.O for his massive achievement
leratolicious1 said:
"What a time!"
sjava_atm said:
"I really missed out on this show."
maezeedoesit said:
"You did the things Buda yami."
djloyd said:
"What an incredible night!"
iamthabi_moru said:
"I see myself on slide 2."
lokitunez said:
"The goat in full effect."
mo_rashaka said:
"We had an amazing time! Even made new friends."
unclewagyutaco said:
"Worth every minute."
moripetrevor said:
"You remembering all your lyrics of all those hits is something we underestimate."
minnie_zama said:
"What a great night it was. Siyabonga Mr K.O."
K.O will be releasing his song with AKA in Summer, Nadia Nakai begs him to share the music
In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Nadia Nakai called on K.O to release the song he recorded with AKA before he got shot.
Fans have anticipated a banger after Nadia said the song has been on repeat in her playlist.
