AKA's mom Lynn Forbes received the gold and platinum plaques presented by Vth Season for Mass Country's achievements

A snap showing the historical moment was shared on AKA's Instagram, and it went viral as his fans were emotional

The Megcay patted themselves on the back for streaming Mass Country and expressed sadness that AKA couldn't witness the moment

AKA's posthumous album Mass Country has been honoured with gold and platinum plagues.

Vth Season has presented Lynn Forbes with AKA's gold and platinum plaques for 'Mass Country'. Image: @lynnforbesza

According to TshisaLIVE, the album did well as songs like Dangerous, Mbuzi, Company, and Lemons (Lemonade) hit gold and platinum, respectively.

To celebrate the huge success, Vth Season, the record label AKA worked with before being assassinated at Florida Road in Durban, presented the plagues.

AKA's family drops pics showing Mass Country's gold and platinum plaques

Taking to AKA's Instagram page, the Forbes family shared a photo posing with the gold and platinum plaques.

AKA's mom Lynn Forbes looked proud of her son. The post's caption expressed gratitude to Supa Mega's fans, affectionately known as the Megacy. The family thanked the fans for streaming and supporting AKA even though he is no more.

"Today the masterpiece that is #MassCountry was awarded Gold and Platinum Plaques from @vthseason @sonymusic Thank you to The Megacy "

AKA's fans proud after Mass Country was presented with gold and platinum plaques

In the comments, AKA's fans congratulated their fave despite feeling sad. Many said they are proud that they helped make Mass Country a success, but their hearts would be content if AKA was still alive to receive the plaques.

Other loyal stans still called out the police for failing to solve AKA's high-profile murder despite having CCTVs as the evidence.

@richardsgemini said:

"Well deserved. This album is always on repeat! My 12-year-old daughter's favourite is Army."

@___iamjoanna shared:

"Kiernan, we're streaming nonstop. Rest King "

@unorthodoxreviews posted:

"Supa Mega will be looking down at this with a smile on his face "

@ay.anda6576 replied:

"Good job to the Megacy, but the race is not done yet. We need those Diamond plaques, so keep on streaming. I have made it a habit not to spend a day without streaming an AKA song. Long live, Supermega, live long."

@ass_kicking_marketer22 commented:

"There’s still a pain in my chest but you did it, Supa Mega."

@stfu_pyt also said:

"I'm in tears. Congratulations, Supa Mega ❤️❤️ I lost hope in this country the day they left your death slide. You'll forever be my role model. I love you forever."

@lelethu_ma added:

"I feel so conflicted and sad that he isn't here to see this. We miss you, Mega "

AKA bags four Metro FM Music Awards

AKA's gold and platinum plaques come right after the Metro FM Music Awards honoured him with gongs.

According to EWN, Supa Mega walked away with Artist of the Year, Best Hip Hop Artist, Best Male Artist, and Best Collaboration for Lemons (Lemonade) featuring Nasty C.

After scooping the trophies, the Forbes family presented the gongs at his grave, leaving his fans emotional.

