Cassper Nyovest posted a tweet showing love to AKA's new album Mass Country after the rapper was assassinated

Cass and Supa Mega were well known for their never-ending beef that even got physical, and that's why the post was shocking for some people

Mega's fans, affectionately known as the Megacy, didn't take the post well, as they claimed it was useless for Cassper to show love to their fave after his tragic passing

Cassper Nyovest showed love to AKA after the assassinated rapper's new album Mass Country dropped on February 24.

Cassper Nyovest joined AKA's fans in celebrating the release of 'Mass Country'. Image: @akaworldwide and @casspernyovest

The two rappers were infamous for the never-ending feud that had them throwing major shade at each other on social media. The beef didn't end online, as eNCA reported in 2015 that Supa Mega slapped Cass at a nightclub.

According to News24, things got crazy again between Mega and Mufasa in 2022 when they were booked at the same event. Cassper wanted to get physical, but security pulled the pair apart.

However, it seems like AKA's death made Cassper realise that life is too short to hold grudges, as he sent his condolences to the Forbes family. Cass also recently promoted Supa Mega's latest album, Mass Country, in a Twitter post. Mufasa wrote:

"Happy Mass Country Day!!! Big love to the Megacy!!!"

AKA's fans blast Cassper Nyovest after he showed love to Supa Mega's new album Mass Country

@SolomonTheFixer said:

"Showing love to someone when they are gone is useless. Next time try to do better, chief."

@PontshoMatabog1 shared:

"They only love you're when you dead."

@CullMobb posted:

"Cassper, please ignore all these negative comments. Spread love to the Megacy."

@msasujnr wrote:

"If only you were this humble when he was alive."

@Chrisseigh_M reacted:

"Flowers when he’s dead? PR must be fired."

@botshel028 also said:

"Cass and AKA didn’t hate each other. It’s just how hip hop rivals are ✍️ It was purely for the game, and at some point they both had respect for one another! Nyovest is just showing some class and appreciation. Big ups to you, Nyovest!"

Cassper Nyovest visited the Forbes family after AKA's assassination, claims their beef was "exaggerated"

In related news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest reportedly visited AKA's family after the latter's death. Mufasa's arch-rival in the Mzansi hip-hop space was gunned down on Florida Road in Durban on Friday, February 10.

Following Supa Mega's death, Cassper Nyovest took to his timeline and sent his condolences to the Fela In Versace hitmaker's family. He also revealed that he was not attending the funeral because he was flying out of the country.

ZAlebs reported that Cassper went to AKA's family in Bryanston in Johannesburg before the funeral. Sunday World reported that Mufasa told AKA's family that their beef was "exaggerated".

