Big Zulu has released his fourth studio album titled Ngises' Congweni, which is a blend of different genres

In the highly anticipated album, Big Zulu blended Afro-pop, Maskandi and hip-hop, proving his versatility as an artist

The English meaning of the album represents an artist who has reached the peak of his artistry (the mountain) in his artistry

Big Zulu has dropped his fourth studio album. The muso has fused three distinct genres to create what he believes to be a masterpiece.

Big Zulu has reached the highest level of artistry in his career, and it is reflected in his album ‘Ngises’ Congweni’. Image: @bigzulu

Source: Instagram

Big Zulu releases studio album

Rapper and record label boss Big Zulu has finally released his fourth studio album Ngises' Congweni. According to a statement sent to Briefly News Big Zulu blended three genres which are very distinct.

Big Zulu fused Afro-pop, Maskandi and hip-hop in an attempt to prove his versatility as an artist.

The English meaning of the album "the peak of a mountain", represents his growth as an artist and the success he has reached.

"He chose to name this album ‘Ngises Congweni’ because He has made it to the highest level in the music industry and has become an inspiration to many. It also represents where he was born in ‘Bergville’ which is a mountainous place and has one of the highest mountains in the country, Drakensberg.

"‘Ngises Congweni’ is an album dedicated to the people who have guided and supported him throughout all the years. This album is influenced and dominated by an afro pop sound rather than what we used to know Big Zulu for, which was a bar to bar rapper."

Big Zulu aims to creat new genre

In the album, Big Zulu aimed to bridge traditional music and the urban music.

"In this album, he shows his versatility, musical growth and that he is not a one-dimensional artist, as he can transition into different spheres of musical genres. He has matured into a sound we call ushuni which is a blend of afro pop, maskandi and hip hop, and serves as a bridge between traditional and urban music.

"Big Zulu is at the forefront of this new genre, and this is what this album represents. The sound of ‘Ngises Congweni’ caters for both the young and the older generation. It’s a offers a message which speaks about the matters of love, matters of the community, hope, death, and poverty."

Big Zulu reminisces of his time as a taxi driver

In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Zulu revealed that he juggled being a struggling rapper with working as a taxi driver for nearly seven years

The Awfuni Ukungiqoma hitmaker touched on travelling back and forth to Back To The City so he could showcase his talent

In his message, Big Zulu wanted to inspire other people and motivate them to never give up on their dreams

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News