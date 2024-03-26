Big Zulu revealed that he juggled being a struggling rapper with working as a taxi driver for nearly seven years

The Awfuni Ukungiqoma hitmaker touched on travelling back and forth to Back To The City so he could showcase his talent

In his message, Big Zulu wanted to inspire other people and motivate them to never give up on their dreams

Rapper Big Zulu has an inspiring story on how he made it in the music industry. The Imali Eningi rapper used to work as a taxi driver nine years ago.

Big Zulu remembers past as a hustling taxi driver

Big Zulu went on X to share an old Facebook post of him working full time as a taxi driver while rapping as his side hustle. In the post, he offered people transportation to a venue where Back To The City would take place.

In his post, Big Zulu revealed that he juggled being a struggling rapper with working as a taxi driver for nearly seven years. Big Zulu said:

"Nine years ago, I used to transport the community and when I was done with my shift, I would perform at Back To The City. From there, I would perform and after my performance, I would transport them back home from Back To The City. I was a taxi driver for six or seven years and on the side I would be rapping and even attend the South African Hip Hop Awards with my taxi. Do not stop trying."

How Big Zulu triumphed and became a record label boss

Fast forward to today, Big Zulu is now a chart-topping artist with many hits, including the latest Awfuni Ukungiqoma.

In his message, Big Zulu wanted to inspire and motivate others to never give up on their dreams. He has a record label called Inkabi Records, and he has discovered many artists, such as Lwah Ndlunkulu and Xowla, to mention a few.

Big Zulu showcases daughter on Metro FM interview

In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Zulu's eldest daughter, Siphesihle, accompanied him during his interview on Metro FM, where he spoke with Tbo Touch.

Siphesihle wore orange Carvela shoes, a brand he is an ambassador for, and Mzansi marvelled at their striking resemblance, and many noted her love for Carvela shoes.

