Big Zulu has hinted at getting ready to release new music titled Awufuni Ukung’Qoma

The music label owner shared a picture of him and Pearl Thusi, hinting at them working together on the song

Pearl Thusi gave a rather confusing reaction to the news and said Big Zulu is asking for her to speak on things she is not prohibited from speaking on

Big Zulu readies to drop his single ‘Awufuni Ukung’Qoma’ starring Pearl Thusi. Image: Oupa Bopape/Unique Nicole

Source: Getty Images

Big Zulu fans are about to get treated to some new music. The Inkabi Nation record label owner shared a picture of him and Pearl Thusi, making fans think that they are working together on the project.

Big Zulu teams up with Pearl Thusi

Big Zulu shared on his Instagram page that he has a new single coming out soon, and it is called Awufuni Ukung’Qoma. Without saying much, he captioned his post:

"Awufuni ukung’qoma @pearlthusi. Big Zulu-Awufuni ukung’Qoma. Single Dropping Soon."

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

He posted a picture of him and Pearl Thusi in what looks like a music video shoot.

Pearl Thusi reacts to the news

Mama Panther responded with a confused reaction to the news, stating that Big Zulu was looking for her to discuss matters she was not permitted to address.

In one response, she said, "Hectic. In another, Pearl said: "Ungangihlohli ngize ngikhulume izinto ezingakhulunywa", which translates to "Do not push me to say things that are not meant to be spoken about."

Netizens joke about Big Zulu's new song

Many people asked the muso to drop the song already as they cannot wait to see what he and Pearl have in store for us.

abdul_khoza

"Write a song for her, my brother."

djhappygalsa

"Oh my girl, the brother bared it all."

thulane_nkululeko_shange

"It has been a long time coming."

drtaumpe8658 said:

"I will talk to her don’t worry BIG man."

precious_mcmash joked:

"Emtee won't be happy to see this."

Big Zulu buys fan pair of shoes

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper Big Zulu made a fan's wish come true by gifting him a new pair of Carvela shoes from Spitz.

The fan, Thabo Jobe, asked Big Zulu for any of his old pairs, but the rapper decided to purchase new ones instead.

Mzansi lauded Big Zulu for his kind gesture and asked him to do the same for other people as well.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News