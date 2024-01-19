Rapper Big Zulu made a fan's wish come true by gifting him a new pair of Carvela shoes from Spitz

The fan, Thabo Jobe, asked Big Zulu for any of his old pairs, but the rapper decided to purchase new ones instead

Mzansi lauded Big Zulu for his kind gesture and asked him to do the same for other people as well

Big Zulu bought his fan a new pair of Carvela shoes. Image: Oupa Bopape via Getty Images.

Source: Instagram

Big Zulu has no limit to his acts of kindness. The rapper recently made a kind gesture to a fan who asked for his help on Facebook.

Big Zulu purchases new shoes for a fan

The Imali Eningi rapper made a fan's wish come true by gifting him a new pair of Carvela shoes from Spitz. The fan, Thabo Jobe, asked Big Zulu for any of his old pairs.

"Big Zulu, can I ask if you have any old pairs of Carvela shoes that are lying around at home from your many pairs? I love them I just cannot afford them."

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Instead of giving him his old pair, the rapper purchased new ones. Big Zulu instructed Thabo to visit the Mall Of Africa so he could arrange for him to pick up the shoes.

Taking to Instagram, Big Zulu said Thabo picked up his shoes.

"Thank you guys, the brother got the shoes that he asked for, thanks again."

Mzansi in awe over Big Zulu's act of kindness

Mzansi lauded Big Zulu for his kind gesture and asked him to do the same for other people as well.

phiwokuhlemadlala:

"Imagine those who were laughing at him. Ay this life. May God bless you."

xabzin.sa:

"You are one giving person, my brother. I pray God continues to bless you."

flyboy_benz:

"It is nice to ask for help and just swallow your pride. Well done my brother."

mthandazogatya:

"Love and light @bigzulu_sa."

mazulurealsoulsa:

"God bless you."

moosah_herself:

"One thing I’ve noticed about you, you are a caring person and you know other people need help. I pray God extends his blessings upon your life. Thank you for buying the shoes for the brother."

Big Zulu builds house for family

In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Zulu built a house for an impoverished family consisting of a mother and her children.

He committed to constructing a home for the family who was living in a burnt house in Newcastle.

He shared a video of the entire process, starting with him and his team providing groceries and clothes until the finished product.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News