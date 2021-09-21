Big Zulu Donates Laptops and Printers to Local School: “I Do It Out of Love”

Mzansi rapper, Big Zulu, recently opened his heart and donated laptops and printers to a disadvantaged school

Sharing pictures from the event on social media, Big Zulu said that his acts of service stemmed from love

Many Mzansi social media users were impressed by his words and hi8s action, and took to social media to let him know

South African musician, Big Zulu, has a heart of gold. The rapper recently shared snaps of himself doing some charitable work. Big Zulu gave away laptops and printers to a school which he did not identify in his post.

Big Zulu gave away laptops and printers to a local school. Image: @bigzulu_rsa

Explaining his random act of kindness, Big Zulu said that he acted out of love.

“I do this ngothando :heart: you can’t take this away from me.”

Big Zulu also did not disclose exactly how many printers and laptops were given away but the act in itself left a lot of his fans impressed by his generosity.

SAHipHopMag went on to say that the rapper said that his aim was to help children pursue further education with these laptops and printers.

Mzansi reacts to Big Zulu's charitable deeds

Check out the reactions from impressed fans:

@sanele215 said:

“I remember back in 2009 if I am not mistaken you were performing iGusheshe kuso leskole, Obonjaneni Primary School...Sibonge Nkabi for giving back to the community.”

@lungelo_madiya said:

“May the heavenly God bless you sir, I so wish nabanye bazeke mzekweni and understand that sharing the little that you have is better than doing nothing.”

@anele1847 said:

“I salute you Brol God bless you Big Zulu.”

@sibuzakes said:

“Blessed are the hands that gives and inspire more to do the same , as we are a nation that gives and take care of each other.”

