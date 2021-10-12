Big Zulu decided it was time to treat himself to a whip he had his eyes on for some time now, so he did just that

Taking to social media to show off his new ride, Big Zulu dropped a few snaps and a clip of his extremely clean BMW E 30

Peeps could not get over how lit Big Zulu’s new car is and flooded the comment section letting him know it is an absolute beaut

Mznasi rapper Big Zulu just spoiled himself with a classic whip that will have him feeling like an old school G. She’s a beaut!

Big Zulu, who is a lover of BMW, bought himself a new BMW car and he’s super elated. The musician took to social media to flaunt the new ride. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Taking to social media with great pride, Big Zulu share a few snaps and a clip of his new ride. A classic BMW E 30 in chocolate brown copper, reported Daily Sun. You can just see by the smile on Big Zulu’s face that he is buzzing.

This is a collector’s car that Big Zulu hooked up through a dealer who specializes in these rare rides. Finding one in this good of a condition is a prize!

Big Zulu posted:

Seeing Big Zulu’s post, fans flocked to gush over his new bae with four wheels. Peeps could not get over how clean Big Zulu’s E 30 is.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@djtira was wowed:

“Uzoshaya ngayo isdudla nale brazo, hot ride.”

@palesasetshedi clapped:

“Congratulations Zulu.”

mrjazziq95 drooled:

“Shweeele zulu ❤️❤️”

@azisiwe.mbatha is in love:

“Shuuuuu clean, congratulations.”

