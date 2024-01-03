Big Zulu built a house for an impoverished family, which consisted of a mother and her children

The Imali Eningi hitmaker committed to constructing a home for the family who was living in a burnt house in Newcastle

He shared a video of the entire process, which started with him and his team providing groceries and clothes up until the finished product

Big Zulu builds a home for a family in New Castle. Image: @bigzulu

Source: Instagram

Rapper Big Zulu has ensured that a family in New Castle entered the New Year with a brand new home.

Big Zulu builds home for family

Imali Eningi, hitmaker Big Zulu, built a house for an impoverished family consisting of a mother and her children. At the start of the project, Big Zulu pledged to assist the family, and so he did.

He shared a video of the entire process of the project, which saw him visiting the family and handing them groceries and clothes. In the video, we then see him visiting the hardware store and purchasing building material

The video ends with him handing over the home, and the family is all smiles.

He penned a sweet note, marking this achievement:

"We are thankful because we had made a promise to a mother and her children that we would build them a home. Here, the home is now officially completed. I would like to thank everyone who was involved in the project to make it a success. You guys helped in making this woman and her kids live in a warm home. We also would like to thank the Newcastle municipality."

Mzansi applauds Big Zulu

Mzansi applauded Big Zulu and they showered him with kind words.

princedatboi_:

"Next year let's vote for Big Zulu."

angie_mashudula_opakile:

"We are so proud of you."

gorgeousg2278:

"Big Zulu I hope God multiplies his blessings for you. I love this; ohh my God, why am I crying."

zandigabela:

"GOD WILL MULTIPLY EVERYTHING YOU YOU TOUCH SIYABONGA."

zanele2270:

"We thank God for what you did. I hope other people learn from you."

