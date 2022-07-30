Big Zulu is known for his generosity and he wanted to lead by example when he tipped a waitress whatever she wanted

He told his fans to tip servers because they work hard to feed their families and every little bit makes a difference

His fans took to the comment section and showered the rapper with praise for his generous act of kindness towards a stranger

Big Zulu is a hugely popular artist with a large following of fans who see him as a role model. When he does a good deed, his fans try to emulate him and in effect, they can change the world.

The rapper took to the internet and shared an exchange he had with a waitress on his Instagram account.

Big Zulu showed that he is generous and thoughtful when he tipped a waitress whatever she wanted. Photo credit: bigzulu_sa

He wanted to show him his appreciation for the respect she served him with, she had knelt before taking his order.

“Zehlise mtanomuntu uzophila kahle unaphakade ... inhlonipho nje ... abafwethu nodadewethu basebenza kanzima for imindeni yabo nempilo ... siyacela nje nibobanika amaTip nje okuse mandleni tip noma yin iyawenza umehluko.”

Essentially, he encouraged his followers to tip those people who serve them saying that they work hard for their families and whatever they give them, will make a difference.

Big Zulu asked the waitress how much she would like as a tip.

Social media users took to the comment section in reaction to the kind gesture

mandy_nxele19:

"Her smile is priceless"

_ushukela_onsundu_031_:

"Wait what was her tip outside the actual order amount "

bongs_wakwacindi:

"God bless you Big Big❤️"

clenyora:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️it’s good to that you acknowledge waiter’s cos wow the things that some people put their waiter’s through is disgusting especially thina bantu aba mnyama si bukelana phansi…"

