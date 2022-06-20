Imali Eningi hitmaker Big Zulu recently proved that he loves and appreciates his fans regardless of their age

The star shared an adorable story of how he bought a pair of his signature Carvela shoes for a young female fan

Big Zulu's fans and followers headed to social media to shower the hitmaker with praises for the kind gesture

Big Zulu recently made a young fan's day when he granted her heart's desire. The star took to social media to share the adorable moment he shared with a young fan of his.

According to TshisaLIVE, Big Zulu and the unidentified girl met while he was out and about. The young girl recognised the star and started following him.

Per the publication, the die-hard fan even followed him to the Spitz shoe shop where he wanted to shop for his signature Carvela shoes. He ended up buying a pair of Carvela shoes for the little girl, who was ecstatic.

Big Zulu, who recorded the entire encounter on Instagram Live, later posed for some pictures with the girl and her guardian. He captioned the post:

"This child followed me yesterday until she entered with me @spitzshoes and asked security if this was Big Zulu’s shop? She entered inside and followed me around as I was looking at the shoes.

“I asked her if she's OK and she responded saying 'yes'. Surprised with tears of joy, she looked at me and the shoes next to me and said she liked the shoes but doesn't have money. So I asked her which ones she likes and bought them for her."

The star's fans applauded him for the kind gesture. Many took to the post's comments section to shower him with praise.

@jackie_phamotse said:

"Boss moves!"

@nobumbhele commented:

"Good job bhuti."

@nqoh_nqoh wrote:

"God bless your heart ❤️"

@leeuwchairperson added:

"God bless you bigzulu_sa."

