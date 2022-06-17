Popular South African star Kabza De Small is on a winning streak and is not going to stop anytime soon

After releasing his much-anticipated album KOA II , the star also set the bar very high by being honoured with a billboard in New York's Times Square

The Asibe Happy hitmaker who is one of the founders of the Amapiano said the music genre developed on its own

Famous Amapiano star Kabelo Mahlangu popularly known by his stage name Kabza De Small has set the bar for fellow Yanos artists very high.

Kabza De Small was recently honoured with a billboard in Times Square.

Source: Instagram

The star who recently charted Mzansi's social media trends following the release of his much-awaited body of work KOA II (King Of Amapiano) has also hit another major milestone.

According to the Sunday World, the Woza hitmaker was honoured with a billboard in New York City's Times Square by Spotify. Speaking in an interview, Kabza said he was a part of the people who founded Amapiano and saw it grow to dominate the world. He said:

"Amapiano is not something that was involved with a lot of things. Like now, this is when they are starting to brand Amapiano. Amapiano developed on its own, do you understand? You must know, like labels and stuff.

“We started this thing from scratch. There wasn’t too much sampling and stuff, those things are only starting now. It’s something that was innovated.”

Kabza also headed to his Instagram page to share a post that described him as the king of Amapiano. The post read:

"The king of Amapiano is a cover star, including the world’s biggest Dance music playlist, ‘mint’."

Source: Briefly News