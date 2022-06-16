June 16 is National Youth Day, but South Africans also regard the day as Sarafina day due to the impact of the film

Sarafina is a 1992 musical that features stars such as Mary Twala, Somizi Mhlongo, Dumisani Dhlamini and Leleti Khumalo, who played the lead star Sarafina

Leleti Khumalo joined the rest of the country to celebrate and honour the fearless youth who put their lives on the line in 1976

Sarafina's lead actress Leleti Khumalo has joined the rest of Mzansi in honouring the selfless youth of 1976 who put their lives on the line for the country's freedom.

'Sarafina' lead star Leleti Khumalo has joined the rest of the country in celebrating Youth Day. Image: @leletikhumalo

Source: Instagram

The musical, famous for documenting the historic Soweto Uprising of 1976, also thrust some of the biggest stars of today into the spotlight.

Speaking to Drum Magazine, Khumalo said the movie made an impact not only in South Africa but in the world. She said:

“I do not even think the producers had any idea that we were making history. It is a film, yes, but it is a part of our history.”

The 52-year-old Imbewu star also revealed that she still receives messages from fans from across the globe, especially during the month of June, The South African reports. The movie charts social media trending lists on June 16 as South Africans celebrate Youth Day every year. She added:

“It is an honour, it’s humbling and heartwarming. June should just be Sarafina month because most youth day celebrations include some element from the movie”.

