Popular media personality Refilwe Modiselle has opened up on why she turned down interviews requests for Albinism Awareness Day

The stunner who has been in the entertainment industry for years said she wants to be recognised for her achievements, not her condition

A seasoned model and actress, Modiselle was disgusted by how she only gets recognition for the Albinism Awareness Day

South African media personality Refilwe Modiselle has blasted the media for only seeking her out for albinism-related matters.

Refilwe Modiselle has headed to social media to reveal why she will not be doing interviews for the Albinism Awareness Day. Image: @refilwemodiselle

Source: Instagram

The star, an accomplished model and actress, revealed that she has been turning down interview requests because they only want to discuss albinism and not her many accomplishments.

According to TshisaLIVE, the star headed to her Twitter page to call out the media. She said she will not be partaking in any Albinism Awareness Day interviews because of that. She tweeted:

"I've had numerous requests for interviews on Albinism Awareness Day and I'm going to keep declining them. After all these years you can't respect me for my accomplishments and the work I've done that the only time you see relevance is on that specific day. Miss me please."

Peeps flooded to the comments section to dish out their thoughts on the matter. Many concurred with what Modiselle was saying, adding that she deserves respect for her talents.

@SoyisoQ said:

"I totally understand. The thing about corporate is ignorance. They will insist on doing something even though they know it's not right. I like how you so open and bold about it. It would be so nice of you schooling the panel on unintended repercussions of what they doing."

@Adam36N added:

"If they know about her, see her and acknowledge her why don't they do this any other time than just on Albinism awareness day.... Awereness is on going not only on a specific day, but now that they want content for that day, they remembered her. It's about materials."

Podcast & Chill host MacG hailed for reviving Sol Phenduka's career after his Kaya FM gig: "MacG did that"

Briefly News previously reported that Sol Phenduka is making major money moves. The veteran broadcaster who had become a fan favourite on the controversial show Podcast and Chill recently bagged a Kaya FM gig.

The news that Sol will be joining one of the biggest radio stations in the country was met with mixed emotions by social media users.

Many credited the media personality's achievements to Macgyver Mukwevho, known as MacG. According to Twitter users, MacG's show, Podcast and Chill, gave Sol a platform to get major deals.

Source: Briefly News