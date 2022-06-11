Dubai Too Rich for DJ Zinhle, R700 for 2 Burgers Not in Her Budget

DJ Zinhle shared how much she paid for two burgers in Dubai with her fans and revealed that it was too rich for her blood

She lamented the fact that the cost of living in Dubai was not in her budget and that she didn't know how others afforded it

Her fans took to the comment section and shared their reactions and advice with her, many of them told her not to convert in her head

DJ Zinhle recently lamented the cost of living in Dubai when she took to Twitter and shared how much it cost her for two hamburgers, chips and orange juice.

She revealed that it cost her R700 for just two burgers and extras. The DJ said that the cost of living in Dubai did not fit into her budget.

DJ Zinhle thinks that Dubai is too rich for her blood. Photo credit: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

"We paid R700 for two burgers, two fries & 2 orange juices.

Hhay guys! My budget ain’t for Dubai living. Tjo! I respect the girls who frequent this place because right now I must just to pretend that I’m not hungry again ."

Social media users took to the comment section in reaction to the post on Twitter

@JollyHaute:

"Stop converting currency, you shan't enjoy your holiday. Just deal with bank statement month-end."

@mohapi_og:

"If you're complaining, my question is how do these basic insta huns manage to spend weeks in Dubai ballin ? Masepa fela!"

@shawde_ltd:

"Use your last days for fasting and praying, God will hear you ."

@Mlu3i1:

"So how's the rand to Dubai currency conversion? Iyoo why is food that expensive, but clothes and phones at normal rates?"

