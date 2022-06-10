Mzansi singer Candy Tsa Mandebele is continuing to create beautiful music even after surviving a second car accident

The actress took to her timeline to share that she has dropped a new song following her recent accident and shared snaps of her written off car

The star shared that she believes music heals souls because she was able to heal when she went to the studio to create more music

Candy Tsa Mandebele has dropped news music after surviving yet another horrific car crash. The singer took to social media to share that her new single titled My Personal Person is now available on all digital platforms.

Candy Tsa Mandebele has dropped a new single after surviving another accident. Image: @candytsamandebele.za

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the musician and actress shared snaps of her wrecked luxurious ride. According to reports, the car was written off after the 2021 accident.

She shared that she believes that music heals souls because she was able to create new music after surviving two car accidents, reports TshisaLIVE.

"It is true music heals our souls. Believe me, I went through that. That’s the story of my life."

The star's followers took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Many showed her love after she shared the sad news.

dawnthandeka_king said:

"Sending light and love."

mrs_rasetelo commented:

"We thank God for your life Khadi ya Balobedu."

djnosiey_sa wrote:

"Your music definitely heals my soul. May God continue protecting you and blessing you for many more."

kiryakutiproject said:

"So sorry for what you have been through."

babalwabubblezquma added:

"God is good all the time @candytsamandebele.za. You know how much I love your music. Already in love with this song."

L'vovo pens sweet note to fans who showed him love after car accident

In similar new, Briefly News reported that L'vovo has been discharged from hospital. The star took to social media to share that he's now recovering at home after his car collided with a truck in Newcastle about a month ago.

The Kwaito legend penned a sweet note to all the people who supported him while he was still in hospital. According to TshisaLIVE, the Resista hitmaker wrote:

"I want to take this moment and let you know how much you are appreciated. You are all true angels to me, and I'm more grateful to you than words can express."

Source: Briefly News