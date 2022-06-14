DJ Zinhle has been focusing on her relationship and securing the bag with her major money moves that have impressed her fans

The star recently set the bar too high for her fellow entertainers after revealing that she played a set in a Gucci store in Dubai

However, Zinhle's caught the attention of her followers with a ring on her wedding finger that got many speculating she is married

DJ Zinhle has been making major moves in the entertainment, business and fashion industries. The stunner has been praised for being unproblematic and always focusing on securing the bag.

DJ Zinhle wowed Mzansi when she revealed that she played a set at a Gucci store in Dubai. Image: @djzinhle

The Siyabonga hitmaker recently proved that staying in your lane pays when she shared that she played a set at a designer store in Dubai.

Zinhle headed to her Instagram page with pictures from the event and peeps shower her with praises. The star looked like a million bucks rocking a Gucci outfit from head to toe.

Fans couldn't help but notice that the mother of two rocked a ring on her wedding finger. Some even congratulated her.

@lerato_macintosh said:

"The way u support that brand, they better make u a brand ambassador."

@ntandoh_zsa commented:

"Looking good boss lady."

@makhanya_l wrote:

"Congrats, I'm seeing something glittering on you."

@mr_airtime added:

"Absolutely beautiful Mom."

@nosiefakude noted:

"Era X Gucci = Wena my Friend."

Dubai too rich for DJ Zinhle, R700 for 2 burgers not in her budget

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle recently lamented the cost of living in Dubai when she took to Twitter and shared how much it cost her for two hamburgers, chips and orange juice.

She revealed that it cost her R700 for just two burgers and extras. The DJ said that the cost of living in Dubai did not fit into her budget.

"We paid R700 for two burgers, two fries & 2 orange juices. Hhay guys! My budget ain’t for Dubai living. Tjo! I respect the girls who frequent this place because right now I must just to pretend that I’m not hungry again ."

