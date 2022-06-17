Israel Zulu has taken to social media to open up about his upbringing in his hometown of Alexandra, popularly known as Gomora

The former Gomora actor shared that his sister, mother and granny played a pivotal role in his upbringing, adding that they've not given up on him until today

The star, who recently had his leg amputated, shared that he wants to inspire the kids of Gomora so that they too can change their lives for the better

Israel Matseke-Zulu has opened up about his childhood in Alexandra, aka Gomora. The veteran thespian took to social media to share his life story.

Israel Matseke Zulu opened up about his upbringing in Alexandra, aka Gomora. Image: @israelmatsekezulu

By sharing his story, the former Gomora actor shared that he wishes to inspire kids from his neighbourhood. He took to Instagram to share a video showing some of the views of his hometown.

TshisaLIVE reports that the star shared that his sister, mother and grandmother were very instrumental in his life.

"I grew up with my sis holding hands when going to school, eating from the same plate till I got arrested, in and out of prison, even after all that she never gave up on me till today, that's what keeps me strong."

Peeps took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his touching post. Many shared that his story inspires them.

sdumo.mtshali said:

"Stay blessed, stay inspiring my brother."

ngcebosmangaliso_035 said:

"I respect you, grootman."

cleopasbahula_104 wrote:

"Respect all the time Grootman. My Role model."

suffocatecharklas commented:

"Ghetto Professor."

iamzulu_bone said:

"I love you so much. You're a national treasure."

thabokhumalo6 wrote:

"Stay blessed grootman. The best to ever do it. Izinja zakumabonakude, izinja ze number number."

nelly_tooshort added:

"You really inspire me Mr Israel, may God continue to bless you."

Israel Matseke Zulu expresses joy over amputation of leg that forced him out of 'Gomora'

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that veteran actor Israel Matseke-Zulu has expressed joy following his successful operation. The star, who was suffering from gangrene, had his leg amputated a while back at Rob Ferreira Hospital in Mpumalanga.

Israel was slaying his role in Gomora when the pain forced him to exit the telenovela. He couldn't take the pain anymore while on set and decided to leave the show.

He said a friend convinced him to do the operation because he had been to many doctors but they couldn't make the "electric shock on both his feet" go away. Even though Mzansi got to hear about his condition around August, 2021, Israel Matseke-Zulu said he had been battling the illness for about seven years.

