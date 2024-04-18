The Podcast and Chill founder Mac G recently shared that the Durban-based radio station Gagasi FM approached him

The podcaster shared during their episode that he had turned down Gagasi FM's offer

This happened after the whole drama of radio personality Penny Ntuli's salary offer

Mac G turned down a radio job offer at Gagasi FM. Image: @therealmacg

Podcaster Mac G has again shocked his fans with another revelation that a particular national radio station approached him recently.

Mac G rejects Gagasi FM's job offer

The controversial podcaster and DJ Mac G recently shared on his podcast that Gagasi FM reached out to him and offered a job, which he rejected immediately before even finding out what they were bringing to the table; this was after the whole Penny Ntuli salary drama that rocked the internet a couple of weeks ago.

The Podcast and Chill revealed the news to his colleagues Sol Phenduka and the ghost lady. The clip of the star sharing the information was shared on Twitter (X) by the news and gossip page MDNews and captioned:

"Mac G says he rejected Gagasi FM..."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Mac G's revelation

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens reacted to Mac G rejecting a job offer from Gagasi FM. See some of the comments below:

@NtateWilliams said:

"He was running from R2500."

@CalliePhakathi wrote:

"They can't afford him."

@Mellanie27de questioned:

"Were they gonna afford him though?"

@msjmusa responded:

"Really Gagasi, they trying to replace that lady."

@xolanimrwetyana commented:

"Tell them to retire and wena take over."

@DumboXrp mentioned:

"Well said. I’m with him on this."

@Hyperloll4 replied:

"One of the GOATED Podcasters in Africa."

