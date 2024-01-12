Big Zulu alleged that he did not receive money from Mthandeni and Lwa Ndlunkulu's Paris

The Inkabi Records founder regrets allowing Lwah to do the song without formal compensation

Paris has done exceptionally well where numbers are concerned, having acquired millions of views on YouTube

Big Zulu has not received money for Lwa Ndlunkulu and Mthaneni's 'Paris.' Image: @ndlunkulu_sa, @bigzulu

Inkabi Records founder Big Zulu has opened up about allegedly not receiving money from Mthandeni for his collaboration with one of his talented artists, Lwa Ndlunkulu.

Big Zulu on Mthandeni's Paris

According to Sunday World, Big Zulu regrets allowing Lwah Ndlunkulu to do the hit song without making sure that he would be compensated.

Paris has done extremely well where numbers are concerned, having acquired millions of views on YouTube. As it stands, the song has 13 million views on YouTube.

The song was even close to clinching the Song of the Year title on Ukhozi FM, but it lost to Khuzani's Umjolo Lowo.

“Sometimes, as artists, we do each other favours for the sake of brotherhood and unity. Now it seems Mthandeni is not keen to work with Lwah Ndlunkulu again because of the runaway success of the song.”

Big Zulu is proud of Lwah's growing success

Despite the drama behind the scenes, Big Zulu is extremely proud of Lwah Ndlunkulu and the success she has amassed so far.

He told the news publication that Lwah's success is a true reflection of the work they all put in at Inkabi Records.

Why Lwah was a no-show at an event

Lwah Ndunkulu explained to her followers why she was a no-show at an event Mthandeni performed at. He performed their song Paris, but her fans were angry that she was a no-show.

The Ngiyeza hitmaker said she called Mthandeni numerous times, but he was not available. Instead, his dancers picked up the phone.

Lwah reiterated that she is signed under Inkabi Records and there is a proper protocol to be followed.

Mthandeni cautions fans against violence

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mthandeni asked his followers to forgive Khuzani after he won Ukhozi FM Song of the Year in 2023.

Khuzani's Umjolo Lowo ushered Mzansi into the new year, while Mthandeni's Paris reached number two.

