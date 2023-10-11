Big Zulu is celebrating the remarkable milestone of his track Umbayimbayi

The hit song featuring Sjava hit 1 million views on YouTube, and he took to his Instagram to celebrate

The video received sentimental receives with one fan calling it an anthem

Big Zulu and Sjava celebrate their hit song ‘Umbayimbayi’, reaching the 10 million milestone on YouTube. Images: @bigzulu_sa, @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

Halala! Inkabi Nation is celebrating the success of Big Zulu's Umbayimbayi, featuring Sjava, hitting 1 million views on YouTube.

Big Zulu and Sjava announce Umbayimbayi's success

The award-winning star took to his Instagram to post a clip of the hit song, saying:

"A hit is a hit bakwethu. Siyabonga kakhulu ngothando!"

Check out the video of the song that got 1 million views on YouTube below:

Fans celebrate the success of Umbayimbayi on YouTube

Despite the hitmaker cancelling two Durban shows this year, fans still love the Ivolovolo singer. This is how they celebrated his milestone:

@inkabishweele declared:

"Song of the year loko ngeke sikukhohlwe kamkhulu uthando lunye inkulu ingoma shwele #ukhamba #umbayimbayi sacela music video we khaya lami."

@slimelord_ntokozo_clide confessed:

"This one is my Fav."

@thobi_sibisi was grateful:

"Siyabonga for sharing your talent with us."

@tshwarelomoleke_101 praised:

"Both y'all are legends @sjava_atm and @bigzulu_sa."

@School-Of-Thought sent their love:

"What a great song. Didn't understand a word as an American, but I didn't need to. I could FEEL IT. Music is the universal language. Much love to all."

@StanzaMata agreed:

"I don't understand this language but everything in this music is superb, real music definition. Love from Rwanda."

@elvismawaro4273 was mesmerised:

"Big Zulu's influence in SA music is beyond amazing."

@maxwill_rsa complimented:

"Big Zulu × Sjava is a match made in heaven. Their styles transcend well with each other. I really enjoyed this!"

@matheohelapiet4784 stated:

"If you see this in 2090 just know Sjava and Zulu were the best duo when they gave us this national anthem."

Big Zulu makes women go crazy at a concert

In more Big Zulu stories on Briefly News, the singer posted a clip of a bunch of uncontrollable women during a concert and him having to pause the show to restrain their behaviour multiple times.

In the video, the patrons try to break down the barrier fence, and some throw their undergarments at him. At one point, one woman faints as he goes to the crowd to give them handshakes.

Source: Briefly News