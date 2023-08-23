Big Zulu and Sjava have postponed their Inkabi Zezwe Durban leg of the tour

The duo released a media statement offering apologies to upset fans

This show's cancellation follows the Durban July Inkabi Nation Sunday Invasion disappointment

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Big Zulu and Sjava have postponed the 3 September Durban show in the Inkabi Zezwe Tour. Images: @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

Big Zulu and Sjava have disappointed their fans by postponing their much anticipated Inkabi Zezwe Durban show, which was planned to be hosted at the King's Park Stadium on 3 September.

Inkabi Zezwe Tour postpones Durban show

The duo released the cancellation statement on their Instagram account in isiZulu:

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Durban show that will be on 3rd September has been postponed. A new date will be announced soon.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"You can continue to stream the album #Ukhamba, and read the lyrics to this music. One love. If you have already bought tickets, you can keep them for the future date, or reach out to Computicket for a refund."

Check out the cancellation poster:

Fans express disappointment over Inkabi Zezwe postponement

Ticket holders took to the poster to complain about the inconvenience:

@african.child.22 was hopeful:

"Let’s hope they don’t do this for the one in Joburg, some people are flying into South Africa just for that particular show."

@looleekhaa requested:

"Can the next date not be on Sunday bakwethu?"

@njabulombawa annoyedly asked:

"Can we get our refunds please?"

@njabulombawa continued:

"Saze saplanela amahhala."

@silindokuhle7298 enquired:

"Computicket has no knowledge of this cancellation kodwa and both artists have not confirmed it on their pages."

@enhle_imbali was disappointed:

"@siphalakhumalo Hawu, flying to Durbs for a postponed show..."

@zeee4698 assisted frustrated fans:

"Go to the Computickets website for refund processing."

@siphalakhumalo protested:

"Ijoooooo ngaze nga dumala, ijooooooo!"

Inkabi Nation cancels Durban July concert

In a related Briefly News story, Big Zulu cancelled his Inkabi Nation Sunday Invasion due to low ticket sales.

The show's failure was caused by a pool of options for Durban July patrons like the Fact: Durban Rocks after party.

Another source revealed that the line-up was not appealing to the Durban partygoer market. Makhadzi and platinum-status singer Lwah Ndlunkulu were expected to perform alongside Sjava.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News