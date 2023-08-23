Big Zulu and Sjava Postpone Durban Show of Inkabi Zezwe Tour “Due to Unforeseen Circumstances”
- Big Zulu and Sjava have postponed their Inkabi Zezwe Durban leg of the tour
- The duo released a media statement offering apologies to upset fans
- This show's cancellation follows the Durban July Inkabi Nation Sunday Invasion disappointment
Big Zulu and Sjava have disappointed their fans by postponing their much anticipated Inkabi Zezwe Durban show, which was planned to be hosted at the King's Park Stadium on 3 September.
Inkabi Zezwe Tour postpones Durban show
The duo released the cancellation statement on their Instagram account in isiZulu:
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Durban show that will be on 3rd September has been postponed. A new date will be announced soon.
"You can continue to stream the album #Ukhamba, and read the lyrics to this music. One love. If you have already bought tickets, you can keep them for the future date, or reach out to Computicket for a refund."
Check out the cancellation poster:
Fans express disappointment over Inkabi Zezwe postponement
Ticket holders took to the poster to complain about the inconvenience:
@african.child.22 was hopeful:
"Let’s hope they don’t do this for the one in Joburg, some people are flying into South Africa just for that particular show."
@looleekhaa requested:
"Can the next date not be on Sunday bakwethu?"
@njabulombawa annoyedly asked:
"Can we get our refunds please?"
@njabulombawa continued:
"Saze saplanela amahhala."
@silindokuhle7298 enquired:
"Computicket has no knowledge of this cancellation kodwa and both artists have not confirmed it on their pages."
@enhle_imbali was disappointed:
"@siphalakhumalo Hawu, flying to Durbs for a postponed show..."
@zeee4698 assisted frustrated fans:
"Go to the Computickets website for refund processing."
@siphalakhumalo protested:
"Ijoooooo ngaze nga dumala, ijooooooo!"
Inkabi Nation cancels Durban July concert
In a related Briefly News story, Big Zulu cancelled his Inkabi Nation Sunday Invasion due to low ticket sales.
The show's failure was caused by a pool of options for Durban July patrons like the Fact: Durban Rocks after party.
Another source revealed that the line-up was not appealing to the Durban partygoer market. Makhadzi and platinum-status singer Lwah Ndlunkulu were expected to perform alongside Sjava.
Source: Briefly News