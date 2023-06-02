DJ Tira has acknowledged the reasons that led to DJ Zinhle's decision not to perform at Fact Durban Rocks

The Siyabonga hitmaker said visiting Durban after AKA's assassination made her anxious, and she decided to pull out of the concert

According to trending news reports, DJ Tira has filled DJ Zinhle's slot with Lerato "LKG" Kganyago

DJ Tira has reportedly accepted DJ Zinhle's decision not to perform at Fact Durban Rocks in Durban after AKA was assassinated in the city.

According to Daily Sun, DJ Tira said he understands that the Umlilo hitmaker is still grieving; hence, they replaced her with Lerato Kganyago after she voiced her fears.

“We support DJ Zinhle in her decision. We booked LKG in her slot. All is going well with preparations for Fact Durban Rocks."

Zinhle was going to share the big stage with artists like Sjava, Babes Wodumo, Lamiez Holworthy, and many more.

Why is DJ Zinhle scared to visit Durban?

AKA, Zinhle's baby daddy was gunned down on Florida Road. When the news broke out, news outlets claimed it was a drive-by shooting. However, after much more investigation, it turned out to be an assassination.

Even though Zinhle has her husband, Murdah Bongz, to help her raise Kairo, it seems like she's still being super careful about the places she visits. Briefly News previously reported that Kairo broke Mzansi's hearts when she inquired about Zinhle's whereabouts after she wasn't home for a while.

Zinhle's decision to pull out of Fact Durban Rocks hinted that perhaps the possibility of being the target of the gunmen is the reason why she doesn't want to visit Durban.

How did Mzansi react to DJ Zinhle saying she's anxious to visit Durban after AKA's death?

@AdvoBarryRoux dropped the news on Twitter, and Mzansi trolled Zinhle, saying she's an attention seeker. Some peeps even brought up Murdah Bongz.

@maputla_nt82848 said:

"Murdah Bongz is failing as a husband."

@_Hloni2 shared:

"Isn't she from KZN?"

@Amo_Moalosii posted:

"Mörda must be in a really awkward situation yaz."

@brian_ovo also said:

"Honestly, I am kind of tired of her now."

@Terribleterence added:

"Lol, ey losisi is dramatic and loves the spotlight."

