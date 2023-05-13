A video of DJ Zinhle and her daughter Kairo Forbes having a conversation on the phone is going around

In the heartbreaking clip, Kairo can be heard repeatedly begging her mother to come back home from work

The video of the phone call made people emotional and gathered more than 2.3 million views on TikTok

A video of DJ Zinhle talking to her daughter Kairo Forbes on the phone went viral.

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle and her daughter Kairo Forbes socials have been under close watch since AKA's passing.

DJ Zinhle and Kairo's conversation goes viral

Recently Zinhle went on Instagram Live while on the phone with Kairo and the video is trending. The 7-year-old asked the DJ why she had to work and was anxious about her mom's return.

Zinhle explained that working was important because she had to put food on the table.

"Because I have to work, my love, otherwise you won't have food, you won't be able to buy clothes and all the stuff that mommy has to take care of.

Kairo said she understood that Zinhle had to work but still wanted her at home. She tried to reason with her mom and said she didn't mind going to work with her so they can be together.

The Umlilo hitmaker said the office was inappropriate for kids and reassured the girl that she would be home soon.

"If I have a show in the afternoon then you can come with me. But now I'm at the office with other big people, other adults... you'd be so bored."

See the video here.

Mzansi raised concerns about Kairo's mental state

People seem to think Kairo has trauma because her dad AKA died when he went to Durban for a gig. The rapper was gunned down in broad daylight outside Wish restaurant on Florida, reported News24.

@Mentjie_Dee said:

"Zinhle is holding tears being a mother is not easy."

@_kamo98_ mentioned:

"I think she wants her mommy by her side all the time because she lost her dad when she least expected it. Kairo hasn't healed fully."

@mrsn132 wrote:

"Something is going on with Kairo shem. Maybe she feels like momma won't come back ever. But Zinhle loves her children."

@brakate1 stated:

"Kairo doesn't compromise she's only speaking English."

@PatienceNthako shared:

"Honestly, I would've folded. Zintle is disciplined and strong shame."

@keitu_z wrote:

"She sounds like she has separation anxiety, so sweet."

@violence_bus90181 added:

"Dad went to work he didn’t come back. She doesn’t want the same thing to happen to mom."

@ntombifuthimnisi2 said:

"This era of us as women having to work is painful to our kids. But we want what’s best for them."

