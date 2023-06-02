Giyani: Land of Blood actress Zinhle Hlamalani Mavasa has allegedly suffered a stroke that impaired her speech and ability to write and read

The sad news came months after Mavasa was involved in a car accident shortly after losing her son

Mzansi online users wished Zinhle a speedy recovery and said they were keeping her in their prayers

Mzansi started the month of June with sad news as Giyani: Land of the Blood actress Zinhle Hamalani Mavasa reportedly suffered a stroke.

‘Giyani: Land of Blood’s fans shared speedy recovery posts to Zinhle Hlamalani Mavasa after she suffered a stroke. Image: @PhilMphela/Twitter and Akeelah Hlamalani Zinhle/Facebook

Entertainer blogger Phil Mphela broke the sad news on the Twitter timeline, and peeps immediately flocked to the comments. Phil tweeted:

"Just received news that Actress and Giyani Land Of Blood star, Zinhle Hamalani Mavasa, has suffered a stroke attack, which left resulted in her ability to speak, write & read impaired. The mother to a 2-month old baby’s family asks for prayers as she recovers❤️ Get well, "

Mzansi wishes Zinhle Hlamalani Mavasa a speedy recovery

The comments section was full of worried people. Apparently, Zinhle has been going through a lot in the past few months.

The South African reported that she got into a car accident in the second half of 2022. The tragic car crash happened after her son died from a lung disease.

Seeing Zinhle go through such a traumatic experience again emotionally broke Mzansi people, and they wished she could heal quickly.

@nyati_masixole said:

"I wish her a speedy recovery."

@ShOKoNhlanhla shared:

"May the grace of God locate her. I remember you once tweeted she lost her mother due to a car crash. She also lost her son. This is a lot—strength for her."

@leejama8 posted:

"God, send your healing power. Strength and light to her."

@Tinyikop2 replied:

"Love and strength to her. This generation is going through a lot."

@vuvulatte commented:

"May she be healed in God's name."

@Sluba141 also said:

"Get well soon hun."

@RaulMor95739105 added:

"I hope she gets better."

Lira suffers a stroke in Germany

Another Mzansi celeb who has been battling with the effects of a stroke attack is Lira.

Lira opened up about her health condition one year after it impaired her speech, saying she was alone when she had a stroke.

The Something Inside So Strong hitmaker wrote on Instagram that she wasn't aware when the stroke attack happened, and the people around her also didn't notice. Lira added that she remembers walking into a restaurant but couldn't talk.

The heartbreaking post went viral, with peeps saying they were praying for her.

L'vovo hospitalised after suffering a minor stroke during his performance

In similar news, Briefly News reported that another Durban musician suffered a stroke. L'vovo Derrango was hospitalised after suffering a "minor stroke" during his performance in Ndwedwe.

Peeps took to Twitter to wish the musician a speedy recovery after news of his hospitalisation broke on social media.

