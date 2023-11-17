50 Cent has responded to the allegations levelled against Diddy by his former partner Cassie

The rapper gave a very cryptic response and shared a selfie with a hilarious caption, sending fans into a frenzy

The two popular rappers are not very fond of each other, with 50 Cent taking jabs at Diddy numerous times on social media and in interviews

50 Cent gave a very cheeky response to the drama involving Diddy and Cassie. Image: MEGA/Presley Ann/Getty Images

After much anticipation, 50 Cent has finally addressed the allegations made by Cassie against Diddy in his latest social media post.

50 Cent pokes fun at Diddy in latest post

In a very tongue-in-cheek post, rap star 50 Cent shared a selfie with a hilarious caption. He referred to Diddy as 'Brother Love', leaving no question as to whom his remarks were directed at. Diddy has dubbed himself 'Love' after many other monikers throughout his career.

Taking to Twitter, 50 Cent said:

"Dam brother love, brother love, brother love, you out here looking CRAZY AS A MF. LMAO."

50 Cent and Diddy's beef explained

It is no secret that the two popular rappers are not very fond of each other. On several occasions, 50 Cent took jabs at Diddy, whether on social media or, in many instances, during his interviews.

He would often accuse him of questionable behaviour towards him and other men.

In his latest rant, 50 Cent took time off from his performance to accuse Diddy of having a hand in the 1996 unsolved murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.

In the video, 50 Cent said:

“I hate when they leave me to talk because I always say the wrong thing. Last time they left me, I said something about Puffy (Diddy). You saw that clip? I gotta stop doing that kinda s—t. I have been talking to a therapist to try to help me with the s—t I been saying.

“It’s some crazy s—t on my mind. Maybe I said that s—t about Puffy because he got 2Pac killed.”

Watch the video shared by @ArtOfDialogue_ below:

50 Cent explains why he avoids Diddy's parties

Briefly News previously reported that 50 Cent made controversial statements, igniting his feud with Diddy.

He explained why he avoids attending P Diddy's parties, alleging that he would feel discomfort with certain activities. He suggested that men engage in questionable behaviour at these events.

