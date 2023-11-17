Sizwe Dhlomo has reacted with shock over the abuse allegations levelled against rapper Diddy by his ex-girlfriend Cassie

On X, Dhlomo said he used to love the rap star up until these damning claims made international headlines

Cassie, real name Casandra Ventura, filed a $30 million lawsuit against Diddy, alleging that he sexually abused her

Sizwe Dhlomo said he is disappointed at Diddy following the abuse allegations made by Cassie. Image: Jim Spellman/Dave Benett

Source: Instagram

Radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo has weighed in on the abuse allegations against American rapper and billionaire Diddy.

Dhlomo disappointed at Diddy

In a post on his X account, Sizwe Dhlomo said he used to love the rapper and admired him. This was a reaction to the startling allegations made by his ex-girlfriend Cassie.

"Dam! I used to love Diddy so much. I thought that guy was so cool! SMH! Disappointing man."

Cassie opens lawsuit against Diddy

The Long Way To Go singer whose real name is Casandra Ventura, filed a $30 million lawsuit against Diddy, alleging that he sexually abused her.

In a report by The New York Times, Diddy faces a number of scandalous allegations, which include; repeated abuse spanning over a decade, sexual assault and trafficking.

In the papers, Cassie alleged that she was only 19 when she met Diddy in 2005. She then claimed that Diddy introduced her to substances, and excessive alcohol consumption and forced her to engage in sexual acts with other males while he pleasured himself.

Netizens react to these allegations

Reacting to Sizwe's tweet, this is what mzansi had to say:

@MokoenaDee said:

"Disgraceful!!"

@_WiseySA exclaimed:

"After all that has been said about him for years, and you still thought he was cool? lol."

@PennyLebyane said:

"What a mess."

@KayIgama shared:

"Bro is disappointed from allegations only."

@MuziBucs

"Social media forced us to meet our heroes, it was never supposed to be that way."

50 Cent slams Diddy during concert

In a previous report from Briefly News, 50 Cent made a bold statement regarding Diddy and 2Pac.

It is unclear if the video clip is new or old, but he alleged that he had a hand in his murder in 1996.

Keefe D, the man accused of his murder, claimed that hip-hop star Diddy planned the whole murder for a million dollars.

