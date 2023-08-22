Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida's location was linked with Maps Maponyane's

A Twitter investigator spotted Maps' shoes in Shudu's picture around the time they were both in Milan

More receipts have come out, cementing suspicions raised at the Durban July

Former Miss SA and Shudu and Maps Maponyane are suspected of going on a baecation together to Milan. Images: @mmaponyane, @shudufhadzomusida, Stock/Getty Images

Maps Maponyane and former Miss SA Shudu Musida's efforts to hide their suspected relationship seem to be no match for Twitter police.

Maps Maponyane and Shudu Musida visit Milan in June

Maps recently announced he was in Italy around the same time that Twitter detective @___aphiwe noticed the reflection of his shoe in a picture taken by Shudu in Milan:

"I thought she’s with Maps. Check that sneaker reflected on that flower vase."

Check out the post:

Tweeps stan Aphiwe Sodlamba's investigation

Social media users were amazed at Aphiwe's investigative skills, with some providing more proof:

@cebz_x tipped her:

"Aphiwe, I'm gonna touch your hand when I say this: Please, there are vacancies at the SIU, they need you."

@IamIceEazy deployed her:

"Aphiwe please help us find the murderers of Senzo Meyiwa and AKA."

@SoulFairy3 was blown away:

"NOOOOO guys! These are mad detective skills."

@JoyBringer1404 asked:

"Like, how did you notice the sneaker thingy? You’ll are dangerous."

Maps Maponyane wishes Shudu a special birthday message

The pair keeps leaving a paper trail for social media users who can sniff evidence from every nook and cranny.

When Shudu celebrated her birthday on 18 July, she posted her childhood picture calling herself Abi, and Maps commented:

"Posing and camera ready since the very beginning. Happy Birthday Abi!"

Check out the post:

Shudu and Maps Maponyane spotted at the Durban July

It was said that they travelled together from the King Shaka Airport to OR Tambo International Airport and couldn't keep their affectiion hidden.

Maps is known to be unlucky in love and he's usually involved with only the finest ladies in the entertainment industry.

