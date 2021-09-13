Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida has headed online to celebrate her little sister's birthday

The proud big sis shared an adorable video of her little munchkin when she was just a baby

Mzansi took to the comments section sharing their well wishes with the 15-year-old girl

Current Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida has social media users gushing after heading online to celebrate her little sister's 15th birthday. The beauty queen has described her little sister as "her heart" and could not be more excited to get to watch her grow up.

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida has penned a heartfelt message to her little sis on her 15th birthday.

Source: Instagram

Heading to her Instagram account, Shudu shared this touching message:

"My heart is 15 today."

She also shared a super adorable video of her sis looking ever-so-cute as a baby. It's clear watching her little sis grow up has definitely made Shudu nostalgic.

Mzansi soon took to the comments section, sharing their well-wishes with the birthday girl.

Check out some of the cute comments below:

wandile_mthembu_ said:

"The cutest."

rudzan_i said:

"Lovely."

daki_wellb said:

"So is mine... Happy birthday to her!"

Shudu shares pic with her grandad, pens a heartfelt tribute: "My everything"

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida has headed online to share a heartfelt tribute to her late grandfather. The beauty queen is definitely missing her number one guy and could not help reminiscing over all the fond memories they shared.

Heading to her official Instagram account, @shudufhadzomusida shared this touching message:

"Missing the love of my life tonight. My grandfather is my everything and he taught me love in its simplest form. He treats me like a Queen and taught me what love is. I miss our conversations under the stars at home. I love you Papa."

She also shared a smiley pic with her favourite guy. As their identical bald heads glisten in the sun, it's clear the pair are two peas in a pod.

Mzansi headed to the comments section offering sincere words of comfort. Check out some of the sweet reactions to the post below:

azania_ said:

"Comfort to you Shudu. Treasure those memories."

unathi.co said:

"Oh Shudu.You not only look like him but you carry his spirit too. You have the same beautiful energy. Oh how beautiful and magical."

morubanetumelo said:

"Honestly since haven't met or seen a celeb in my life I'm dying to meet Miss SA. Sisi you are such a beautiful and ever-smiling goodhearted soul!"

soigneer said:

"Now I see where that beautiful head comes from."

rityush.going.places_ said:

"Honestly speaking! I wouldn't be surprised at all if she wins Miss World! Truly a worthy candidate representing a beautiful nation. Love from India!"

zmsiya said:

"You are a gorgeous queen. Got good genes from your papa beautiful."

nkumbulo_mthuli said:

"They sure MADE A QUEEN!"

queen_maswa said:

"You are blessed my queen."

